Obit — Jeff Hudson

Mr. Jeff Hudson age 60 of the Defeated Creek Community, died peacefully with his family at his bedside at his Helen Lane home on Lakeside Drive on Sunday evening March 19, 2023 at 7:38 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at 9:01 p.m. Sunday evening by Gentiva Hospice who had been kindly assisting the family with his care.

Mr. Hudson was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his funeral services were conducted Wednesday afternoon March 22nd with Eld. Carter Robinson assisted by Bro. Steve Waller officiating. Burial followed near his father in the Hackett Cemetery in the Kempville community.

Born Jeffery Dale Hudson in Lafayette on December 15, 1962, he was one of three children, two sons and a daughter, of the late Jerry Dale Hudson who died March 31, 2020 at the age of 82 and Betty Joyce Smith Hudson who died May 21, 2015 at the age of 72.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Defeated Creek Community native, Retta Ann Matthews Waggoner who died at the age of 84 on January 30, 2023.

Reared on the family farm in the Kempville Community, he enjoyed the family’s farming operation and he and his son raised, bred, and showed Boer goats in addition to their cattle, hay and tobacco operations.

Mr. Hudson was a member of the 1981 graduating class at Smith County High School where he was a stand-out basketball player and majored in agriculture. He was voted “Most Athletic” boy his senior year.

At an outdoor wedding on June 15, 1984 in South Carthage at the home of the bride’s grandparents, John Waggoner Sr. and Ruby Key Waggoner, Jeff was united in marriage to South Carthage native, the former Donna Michelle Waggoner, and together rearing their two children, they have been married for almost thirty nine years.

His career outside the farm was installing vinyl siding and windows and he and his brother owned and operated Hudson Siding and Windows and working mostly for Eastland Construction Company, who were home builders in Mount Juliet.

He attended the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church with his wife where she was a member.

Surviving in addition to his wife Michelle are their daughter, Brittany Hudson Westmoreland and husband David and their three children, Bailey, Ace, and Hudson of South Carthage; Smith County Veterinarian, Dr. Logan Hudson and wife Brooklyn Ellis Hudson and their daughter, Landree of the Kempville Community; sister, Christy Hudson Schoolfield and husband Mark of the Defeated Creek Community, brother and business partner, Jamie Hudson and wife Jamie Brandon Hudson of the Kempville Community; Father-in-law, John Waggoner Jr. of South Carthage; brother-in-law, Robert Waggoner and wife Amy Dennis Waggoner of Gordonsville.

