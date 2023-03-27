Obit — Robert Vaden

Mr. Robert Vaden, age 71 of Post Falls, Idaho and who was reared in the Chestnut Mound Community, died at the age of 71 on Monday March 13, 2023 at his home following a battle with cancer.

Mr. Vaden will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Memorial services will be observed at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon April 1st at 1 p.m. from the Maggart United Methodist Church with Bro. Floyd Massey officiating. Burial will follow beside his father in the McCrary Cemetery in the Grisham Hollow in the Maggart Community.

He was the son of the late Robert Carneal (R. C.) Vaden who died January 25, 1992 at the age of 74 and Minerva Aletha King Vaden who died August 7, 2013 at the age of 91and was born Robert Clay Vaden on May 1, 1951.

Mr. Vaden was also preceded in death by a brother, Johnny “King Fish” Vaden who died at the age of 64 on October 14, 2017.

As a youth he attended the Maggart United Methodist Church with his family with the Vaden family.

Mr. Vaden attended Smith County High School.

He was an avid Chevy car collector and over the years had winter homes in Sosa Dominican Republic, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico and Yuma, Arizona.

His favorite sport was golfing in his spare time.

As a young man he moved to Alaska to become an engineer on the Alaskan Pipelines from which he retired. There he was also a member of the Operating Engineers Union # 302.

Surviving in addition to his wife Lisa to whom he was wed on March 11, 2017,are two children, Chris Vaden and wife Rhonda of Fairbanks, Alaska, Johnna Vaden of Chestnut Mound; two sisters, Peggy Vaden Edmonds, and Sophia Vaden Herbstreet both of the Chestnut Mound Community; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Vaden of Hartsville; three grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE