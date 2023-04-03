Obit – Mr. Frank Brucknak Jr.

Mr. Frank Brucknak Jr. of Carthage and formerly of Lebanon died March 28, 2023, fifteen days following his 93rd birthday, at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he had made his home since January 11, 2022.

An 11 a.m. Saturday morning April 1st a Celebration of Life was conducted by the church pastor, Rev. Gary Wilson from the Lebanon First Church of the Nazarene Church. Following the Celebration of Life he will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. He will be inurned at a later date at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Columbarium in the Pegram Community of Davidson County.

Born Frank Lawrence Brucknak Jr. in Candor in Tioga County, New York on March 13, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank Lawrence Brucknak Sr. who died in 1947 at the age of 44 and Florence Warner Brucknak who died January 24, 1981 at the age of 84.

Mr. and Mrs. Brucknak were preceded in death by a daughter, Joann Brucknak Stewart and a daughter-in-law, Sharon Brucknak.

In Binghamton, New York on February 6, 1954, Mr. Brucknak was united in marriage to the former Mabel Eloise Morgan who now resides at the Pavilion in South Carthage.

Mr. Brucknak was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Westfield, Massachusetts.

He graduated from the Candor High School in the class of 1947 and had obtained an associate degree following his high school graduation.

He proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Korean War having been inducted in Binghamton, New York on February 5, 1951 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal at Camp Rucker, Alabama on January 29, 1953.

Mr. Brucknak served with the 47th Signal Company in the 47th Infantry Division as a field radio repairman.

In 1992 he retired from the Agway Corporation in sales and with total dedicated service of thirty eight years.

Surviving in addition to his wife of just over sixty nine years are their three children, Karen Samborski and husband Mike of Lebanon, Kathy Thompson and husband David of Clarksville, Frank Brucknak III of Westfield, Massachusetts; nine grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The Brucknak family requests memorial to the Lebanon First Church of the Nazarene.

