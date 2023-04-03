Obit – Mrs. Gladys Bennett Williams

Mrs. Gladys Bennett Williams, age 91, of Hickman, TN passed away Thursday March 30, 2023.

Mrs. Williams was born December 1, 1931 in Lancaster, TN, a daughter of the late Alonzo Jackson Bennett and Lassie Fish. She married Alton H. Williams on January 24, 1953 in Putnam Co. TN and he preceded her in death on February 23, 1989. She was also preceded in death by seven Sisters; Allie Mai Judkins, Loutine Williams, Pauline Kelley, Thelma McCaleb, Winnie Overstreet, Hazel Moss, and Eula Cripps: four brothers; John Henry Bennett, Clyde Hoover Bennett, Robert Jack Bennett and her twin brother Clyde Thayer Bennett. Mrs. Williams was a member of the Lancaster Hill Church of God.

Mrs. Williams is survived by two children: Gaylon (Janice) Williams of Hickman, TN and Sherry (Randy) Trumpower of Lancaster, TN; granddaughter: Sara (Scott Hale) Tenpenny of Hickman; great-grandchildren: Liam Tenpenny and Jack Hale and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Williams was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Graveside services and interment were Sunday April 2, 2023 at 2PM at the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN with Bro Dennis Croslin officiating.

Family and friends gathered at the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN just prior to the 2PM graveside service.

