Obit – Glenn Edward Pritchett

Glenn Edward Pritchett of Gordonsville, TN liked to be right and he knew the answer to everything. The answer was usually 12. If you told him you had a question, no matter what it was, he would often answer “12” with a merry twinkle in his eyes. This was his way of going through life, gently teasing everyone he met. Glenn, age 89, passed away quietly on April 6, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.

Glenn, son of the late Thomas Elmer Pritchett and Janie Nellene Thomas Pritchett, grew up in Brush Creek, TN and graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1952. The first of his family to go to college, Glenn graduated from Tennessee Tech in 1957 and went to work for the Soil Conservation Service. In the early 60s, he began a career with Revlon Corporation, which led him to New York City and later to Kansas. Desiring to spend more time with his growing family, Glenn took a position with McBee Corporation, later Litton Industries. In the early 70s, Glenn opened Pritchett Business Systems, selling his patented business accounting system, and later, Trade Printing.

In 1975, a change took place in Glenn’s life when he gave his life to Christ in baptism. He began taking classes at the Nashville School of Preaching and the Great Commission School at night and doing home Bible studies with many lifelong friends from the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. When the opportunity came to sell his businesses in 1983, Glenn jumped at the chance to begin a life in ministry. He moved to Staunton Virginia in 1984 and worked with the Mt. View Church of Christ for many years before moving to Summitville Church of Christ near Manchester. TN. Over the years, he served as full-time minister at the Rome Church of Christ, Belinda City Church of Christ, and a second time at the Mountain. View Church in Virginia. Before his passing, he commented that the Lord had taken him to many places and that he felt blessed to be of service. He was thrilled to be able to travel and serve as a guest speaker in states as far away as Wyoming, Montana, Iowa, and Hawaii. Upon retirement, he continued his service by teaching at the Middle Tennessee School of Preaching. In his later years, he was an active member of the Walter Hill Church of Christ and more recently, at the Gordonsville Church of Christ, where he published the church’s e-bulletin until he was hospitalized in February 2023.

He is mourned by his children, Glenda (Tim) McKinney of Murfreesboro,TN, Terry (Kameron) Pritchett of Murfreesboro, TN, Loree (Jeff) Houghton of Morgantown, WV, and Sandy (Trendity) Lane of Mt. Juliet, TN. He is also mourned by his ten grandchildren: Heather (Blake) Tuggle, Zach (April) McKinney, Caleb (Kate) McKinney, Pierce and Sloan Houghton, and Kathryn, Lileigh, Tucker, Hudson, and Tinley Pritchett. He is survived by seven great-grandchildren: Hayden, Cooper, and Mack Tuggle, Maverick and Slayden McKinney, and Eli and Eve McKinney. Also, Glenn is survived by his siblings: Sarah Smith of Brush Creek, TN, Debbie (James) Bush of Gordonsville, TN, Dennis (Cathy) Pritchett of Manchester, TN, and Tammy (George) Wade of Lebanon, TN. Glenn was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Ruth Johnson Pritchett, and by his brother, Mutt Pritchett, his sister, Linda Pritchett, and his best friend (who was like a brother), Bill Cox. Glenn will also be mourned by his friend, Marianna Lawrence of Gordonsville, TN.

At Glenn’s request, a graveside service was held at the Pritchett Cemetery in Brush Creek, Tennessee on Saturday, April 8th at 2 PM. The family gathered at the cemetery just prior to the 2PM graveside.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Alive Hospice or the Middle Tennessee School of Preaching.

