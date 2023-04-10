Obit – Mr. Johnny Thomas Whited

Mr. Johnny Thomas Whited age 72 of Carthage, TN passed away Saturday April 8, 2023 at Quality Health and Rehab in Lebanon.

Mr. Whited was born October 18, 1950 in Carthage, TN son of the late Will T. Whited and Daisy Dimple Cooper Whited. He was also preceded by a son: Randall Lee Whited: sister, Mildred Clydette Rickard and two brothers: Will Terry Whited and Foster Dewayne Cooper. Johnny had worked as an over the road truck driver and in paving before his retirement.

Mr. Whited is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Thomas Whited of Whitfield, TN and Johnny Thomas Whited II of Kentucky: daughter: Cynthia Garrett of Carthage, TN: sister: Laura “Lolly” (Ray) Allmon of Rock City, TN and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Whited were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday April 11, 2023 at 1PM with Bro David Thaxton officiating. Interment followed in the Bethlehem Cemetery at Tuckers Crossroads.

Family request memorial donations in memory of Johnny be made to Bass Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

