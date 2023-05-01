Obit – Timothy “Tim” Barnes

Timothy “Tim” Barnes was born May 29th,1958 in Madison County, TN to the late John Hershel and Ruby Russell Barnes. Tim passed away peacefully on April 26th,2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr. Barnes graduated from North Side High School, enlisted in the Air Force in 1976, and was honorably discharged as a Sargent in 1979. After being discharged he went to work for Ecolab and retired from them after 30 years of service. He came out of retirement to work with UNX where he worked until taking leave to fight his battle.

Tim was preceded in death by his Mother (Ruby), Father (Hershel), Sister (Jane Keith), and Brother (Jamie Barnes) and leaves behind his wife (Michele), his three children, Timothy John “TJ” (Rikki) of Josephine, TX, and Samantha (Eric) of Canton, MS (Mother, Marianna Churchman), Daniel (Jessica) of Biloxi, MS, nine grandchildren, Reese, River, Baker, Brooklynn, Jerimiah “JP”, Clayton, Kendall, Molly, and Forrest, two brothers, David (Norma) and Mark (Theresa) of Jackson, TN, two sisters, Sherry (David) and Terry (Bard) of Carthage, TN. He was an Uncle and Great Uncle to many. He was a beloved friend and co-worker to so many more.

In his free time, he was an avid fisherman, a Mr. Fix-it, and spent time with his sisters in the house he crafted on the hillside in between them.

He asked that instead of a Funeral Service, we remember him with a barbecue, and if you can’t make it have an extra salty margarita on your next trip to his favorite place, a beautiful blue beach with white sand.

In Lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The American Cancer Society to help fight the awful disease of Esophageal Cancer.

