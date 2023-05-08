Obit – Mrs. Susie McClanahan Silcox

Mrs. Susie McClanahan Silcox, age 70, of the Pea Ridge Community in Chestnut Mound, TN, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Mrs. Silcox was born December 22, 1952 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late J.T. McClanahan and Betty Jo Merryman Burke. Mrs. Silcox married the love of her life, Louie Silcox, Sr, on January 31, 1991 and he preceded her in death on October 27, 2012. She was also preceded in death by grandchild; Kambier-Lee Irene Woodmore, Sister; Melinda Jo McClanahan Francis, and Step-father; Albert Burke.

She worked for the Tennessee Department of Corrections for over 15 years and was one of the first two women allowed behind the gates as a security guard. Mrs. Silcox also helped her husband, Louie, in the masonry business. She will be remembered as the best mama in the world. Susie loved her family fiercely. She was loved by everyone that met her. She loved to work in her yard and was referred to as the rose whisperer. Susie loved her furbabies as well. She was baptized in Hazelwood, IN and was saved in Carthage, TN.

Mrs. Silcox is survived by Daughter; Peggy Jo Rhea (Demond) Silcox of Chestnut Mound, TN. Son; Billy Joe (Marlene) Belcher of Bellevue, NE. Grandchildren; Susie Jo Silcox, May Margaret Rhea Silcox, DeVontae William Weir, Shelby (Patrick) McCarville, Keri Belcher, Chase Belcher, and Casey Belcher. Five great-granchildren. Siblings; Tommy (Pam) McClanahan and Maxie (Michelle) Gibbs, Jr., Michelle (Jeff) McClanahan Powars, Tammy McClanahan, Buffy (Gene) McClanahan Burgan, Steven (Kathy) McClanahan, Jay (Jennifer) McClanahan, Michelle Davis, and Lisa Cootes. Brother-in-law; Tommy Silcox and sisters-in-law; Pam Silcox and Cora Silcox. Special friend; Frosty Angel and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Silcox were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1PM.

Susie requested those that attended to wear red which was her favorite color.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

