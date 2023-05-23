Guess who’s Back?

By Shea Haile

Courier Sports

GORDONSVILLE — The Gordonsville High School Tigerettes softball team has advanced to the Class A State Tournament in Murfreesboro. The state tournament appearance is the fourth in the program’s history. Big Blue will be eyeing their second Class A State Title after winning the 2014 title and finishing Runner-Up in the 2013 campaign.

The Tigerettes are slated to begin play Tuesday evening at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex against Dresden. Gordonsville (31-5) and Dresden (20-4) are scheduled for a 3:00 first pitch.

The Class A State Tournament runs from Tuesday, May 23 to Friday, May 26

Tickets to the softball state championships will be $12.00 per day if purchased in advance on the GoFan website. Tickets purchased at the gate, with cash will be $15.00 per day.

Everyone ages five and older must purchase a ticket.

The 2023 Class A State Tournament will be the second consecutive year the Tigerettes have reached Murfreesboro.

Gordonsville claimed a thrilling 4-3 walk-off victory against the Whitwell Lady Tigers Saturday at Crump Paris Park to clinch their spot in the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) Spring Fling Softball Championships.

Along the way, Big Blue has also captured the District 7A title and the Region 4A championship.

