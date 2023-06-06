Cash, drugs seized, two arrested

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Thousands of dollars in cash as well as a large amount of drugs were seized during a sheriffs department investigation in which two men were arrested, Thursday night.

Drugs discovered included heroin and a large amount of methamphetamine.

In addition, one of the two men arrested in the investigation is wanted in Ohio.

The investigation began as a traffic stop in Gordonsville.

Sheriffs department K-9 officer Deputy Brady Dodson stopped the vehicle on Gordonsville Highway at the Interstate 40 west bound on ramp because of a non-functioning headlight.

The silver GMC Envoy was driven by Joseph Daniel Anderson, 42, Antioch, who told Deputy Dodson he did not have any identification with him but provided information verbally, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Dodson.

Meanwhile, at the same time, sheriffs department Sgt. Chris Lynn was speaking with the passenger traveling in the vehicle, identified as Brandon Allen Harris, 53, Nashville,

According to Deputy Dodson’s offense report, Harris told Sgt. Lynn he “believed there was a small amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle in a camo backpack”.

