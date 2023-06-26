Obit – Camille Richard Paradis

Camille Richard Paradis, 77, of Dixon Springs, passed away on October 22, 2022 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Camille was sleeping peacfully when Jesus came to take him home.

Camille was born on April 6, 1945 in Frenchville, ME and was the son of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.

After completing his education, Camille joined the United States Navy where he served for 26 years. Camille served for 8 years as part of the Naval Antartic Development Squadron Six, supporting the National Science Foundation in Antartica. He was very proud and honored to serve his country.

Camille met Julie Nathy while serving in Ft. Walton Brach Florida and they were married in 1970, raising two children, Jan and Ray.

After retirement, Camille’s second act was restoring old houses and other handyman services. He loved to work with his hands and you could find him tinkering with anything from a 1939 Ford Coupe all the way down to building handmade toychests for his grandchildren. But what he loved most was simply helping people and checking in a neigbor’s refridgerator or teaching a kid how to change his oil was just part of his everyday life.

Camille loved his family. As one of 13 children, Camille loved a full house and was most happy when surrounded by his 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. While not a huge traveler, he loved going to visit his brothers and sisters where they would play Pinocle and enjoy each other’s laughter..

He is survived by his four siblings; sisters, Jeannine St. Peter and husband, Greg, of Fort Kent, ME, Christine Abucewicz of New Britain, Theresa Mattheeussen and husband, Joe, of New Britain; and his brother, Ben Paradis and wife, Nancy, of Cross Lake, Grandchildren Theresa Wilson and husband Clint, of Austin, Texas Cassandra Lee and husband Courtney Green, of Gordonsville, Tennessee, and Grandson Chuck Keegan and wife Marcie, of Oceanside, CA. He is also survived by many great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Julie Paradis, son Raymond Keegan, daughter Jan (Paradis) Lee, grandsons Robert Joseph Puzzo and John William Lee, Jr., great-grandchildren Leon Richardson and Jordan Watkins, sisters Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, Jeanne Paradis and baby Rose; along with brothers, Gerry, Leonard, Sylvio, Paul, Roger, and baby Lucien Leonard Paradis.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Capel Hill United Methodist Church in Riddleton, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Camille’s name may be made to The Cancer Society. P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21740.