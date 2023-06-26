Obit – Ms. Elaine Adair

Ms. Elaine Adair age 76, wife of Herman Henry of the Riddleton Community, died peacefully surrounded by her family at their Henry Family farm in the Cages Bend Community at 12:33 p.m. Thursday afternoon June 22, 2023. She was pronounced deceased by HighPoint Hospice, who had been lovingly assisting the family with her care, at 1:20 p.m.

A memorial service of remembrance to celebrate her life is scheduled to be held on Monday afternoon July 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at the Carthage United Methodist Church with her brother, Milton Adair delivering the eulogy. A private interment for the family will be held at the Cage Cemetery in the Cages Bend Community.

The family will receive friends at the church from noon until 3 p.m. at the church.

To comply with Ms. Adair’s wishes she will be cremated and that will be performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

A native of Lawrenceburg in Lawrence County, Tennessee, she was one of six children born to the late Alton Milton Adair who died at the age of 83 on April 5, 1995 and Ida Lorene Stem Adair who died at the age of 78 on March 16, 1994 and was born Betty Elaine Adair on December 15, 1946.

She was a 1964 graduate of Jones High School in Lynnville, Tennessee where she was the Salutatorian of her graduating class, was junior class president, was a member of the Beta Club and a cheerleader. She was also selected her senior year to be a delegate to Girls State.

At the First Baptist Church in Nashville on November 26, 1980, she was united in marriage to Riddleton Community native Herman Royster Henry. The ceremony was performed by Bro. Art Williams.

In 1984 she was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

Before her retirement in 2000, she was a public accountant for the H & R Block Corporation.

Ms. Adair was a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband Herman of almost forty three years are her three children, Sabrina Stacey Tarr of Chapel Hill, David Stacey and wife Beverly of Brentwood, Ben Stacey and wife Stacy of Mount Juliet; four step-children, Lee Ann Henry Inman and husband Chris, Jon Henry and wife Rene all of the Riddleton Community, Lisa Henry Buschman and husband David of Hempstead, Texas, Daniel Henry of South Carthage and wife Amanda; five siblings, Jim Adair and wife Shari of Mount Juliet, Wanda Harris of Silver Springs, Maryland, Milton Adair and wife Betty of Clarksville, Twila Russell and husband Charles of Nashville, Wayne Adair and wife Patty of Phoenix, Arizona: fifteen grandchildren, Clay McElhannon, Sarah Maggart, Samantha Maggart, Hugh Stacey IV, Ella Stacey, Blake Stacey, Jake Stacey, Hali Woodard, Hunter Woodard and wife Taylor, Drew Inman, Kristian Henry-Frisse and husband Mike, Jonathan Henry Jr. and wife Jewel, John Stafford and wife Darian, Erin Constable and husband Daniel, Jessica Kessler and husband Jacob, and five great-grandchildren.

The Adair and Henry families have requested memorials be made to the Chris Carter Memorial Scholarship Fund.

