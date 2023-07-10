Obit – Sue Goode Arnold

Sue Goode Arnold of Locust Grove, Georgia and a former Carthage resident died at the age of 85 on Thursday June 29, 2023 at The Palms At Lake Spivey Assisted Living in Jonesboro in Clayton County, Georgia.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning July 12, 2023 in the Garden of The Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Tim Frank officiated and inurnment was at her Mother’s grave.

Military graveside services will be provided by American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

Born Bobbie Sue Goode in Anahuac in Chambers County, Texas on September 16, 1937, she was one of seven children and was the daughter of the late Mary Aline Porter Goode Mulcahy who died at the age of 95 on May 25, 2014 and Thomas Emmitt “Tommy” Goode who died at the age of 67 on April 9, 1980.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Caroline “Carolyn” Fredrica Mulcahy who died March 29, 2017 at the age of 61, Mary Aileen Mulcahy Skelton who died in an automobile accident on March 31, 1968 at the age of 16 and Patricia Ann “Pat” Goode Ussery who died July 24, 2022 at the age of 82.

Also preceding her in death was her step-father, James Henry “Jimmy” Mulcahy who died December 18, 1983 at the age of 61.

She was a 1955 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in business administration. In her senior annual it was stated of her; “In all things showing herself a pattern of good works”.

Mrs. Arnold was a retired veteran of the Vietnam War and was inducted into the United States Army in Bristol, Tennessee on October 11, 1955 and was honorably discharged at Fort McPherson, Georgia with twenty four years of military service and with the rank of Sargent First Class. While in the military she served as a Senior Personnel Service Supervisor.

For her service to our country she was awarded two Meritorious Service Medals, seven Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, two National Defense Service Medals, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, three Non-Commissioned Ribbons, the Army Service Ribbon, and a Marksman Badge with an M-16 rifle.

Following her military retirement she was a receptionist for Allan Virgil Ford in Morrow, Georgia for sixteen years before her civilian retirement.

Mrs. Arnold’s favorite hobbies and pastimes were reading, painting and embroidery.

While residing in Carthage her family attended the Carthage First Baptist Church and she had remained of the Baptist faith.

Surviving is a daughter, Kelly Jenkins of Locust Grove, Georgia, a son Dennis Ray Arnold III and wife Susan of Stockbridge, Georgia; four grandchildren, Brandy Renee Arnold, Montell Manning, Dana Carley Anderson, Josh Anderson; five great-grandchildren, R’eonna Renee Arnold, Hayden Carley, Nate Anderson, Greyson Carley and Catalina Perry; three brothers, Danny Goode and Tommy Goode both of Lebanon, Jack Goode of Carthage.

