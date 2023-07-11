TOSHA investigating fatality; Incident occurs while carnival ride being serviced

By Eddie West

Tragedy struck at the county fairgrounds as a Smith County man died from injuries sustained in a work related accident, Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Occupation Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA), is heading an independent investigation into the incident.

The victim was identified as Oval Mudd, 45, a South Carthage resident.

Mudd was described as a “newly hired employee” of the James Gang Amusement Company which provides the carnival rides as well as games and food vendors at the local fair which was held Monday through Saturday of last week.

The accident occurred while the carnival ride “Gravitron” was undergoing, what a James Gang Amusement/county fair spokesperson called “routine maintenance” including “greasing” was taking place.

At the time of the accident, the ride was not operational, according to the spokesperson

Work was being conducted manually and the ride which operates off a generator was unhooked, according to the spokesperson.

A caller telephoned 911 at 9:32 a.m., alerting emergency personnel to the accident.

Carnival employees began to administer medical attention to the victim until an ambulance and medical personnel arrived.

