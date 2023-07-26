SCHS BASEBALL’S NEW LEADER

By Shea Haile

Courier Sports

CARTHAGE — The Smith County High School baseball team welcomed Malone Smith as the new coach on July 11.

Smith, who grew up in the Mt. Juliet area, is a 2014 graduate of Wilson Central High School where he was a three year starter for the Wildcats.

The Owls head coaching post is the first for Smith who has spent the last several seasons as an assistant in the college baseball ranks but is embracing his new role as leader of the Owls.

“I am looking to build on top of something that is well respected and something the people of Carthage and also the people of Smith County High School can take pride in,” said Smith.

“When you hear that Smith County name, you are going to say, ‘Oh, dang man they got a really good baseball program here.’

“Whether I am here or long gone 10 years from now, I feel like if I do my job right it will be something that is long lasting and something that can continue to grow and prosper.”

The Owls are coming off an 18-10 campaign in 2023 and were the regular season District 6AA runner-up.

Smith looks to continue the programs trend upward as the Smith Co. baseball program also continues to upgrade facilities.

“My overall goal is to win the state championship,” said Smith. “I am going to work my hardest to get to that goal.”

Smith continued, “For right now, it is building the ground up. I feel like we have a really good clean slate to build on here, its finding success, finding some good resources and building up the facilities and the program around me to continue being prosperous.”

