Obit – Rebecca Ann Lincoln Jackson

Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend, Rebecca Ann Lincoln Jackson, returned to her heavenly father unexpectedly on July 24, 2023 at the age of 66.

Rebecca was born in Nashville, TN, on July 10, 1957 to Barbara and Hillie “Junior” Lincoln.

Becky’s caring spirit and generous heart could be felt by anyone she came into contact with. She had a special gift of not only seeing the good in people but bringing out the best in them as well. Becky was an avid lover of the Great Smoky Mountains and the beach, any beach, and she spent much of her time enjoying the serene beauty of both. Her love for the outdoors and all the beautiful animals (butterflies, turtles, dogs, and deer being a few of her favorites) brought out the happy free spirit that defined her. She also loved music and usually had 80’s country or gospel playing. The love she had for the outdoors and music was only surpassed by the love she had for her family and friends. She loved nothing more than spending time with her sons and grandchildren.

When you think of Becky, celebrate the good memories you have of her and remember that she always believed life should be lived to the fullest. She will be missed more than any words could express but she will be forever in our hearts until we meet again.

Becky was preceded in death by her mother; Barbara, her father; Hillie “Junior”, and her sister; Lee.

She is survived by her Brother; Bo Bradford of Colorado. Aunt; Faye Doudna of Kentucky. Sons; Chris (Leslie) Roberts of Primm Springs, TN, Mickey (Jeannie) Fender of Alexandria, TN, Jon (Mary) Fender of Alexandria, TN. Grandchildren; Michael and Makayla Fender of Alexandria, TN, Bailey Edgin of Primm Springs, TN, Kat (Lee) Cantrell of McMinnville, TN, and Kris (Nickyah) McCormick of McMinnville, TN. Best Friends; Shelita Stuart of Florida and Debbie Wright of Tennessee. Many other friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews and several great grandchildren. Favorite companion and beloved dog; Xena.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dekalb Animal Shelter – dekalbanimalsheltertn.com (http://dekalbanimalsheltertn.com/) or the American Cancer Society – donate.cancer.org (http://donate.cancer.org/).

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Jackson were conducted from Avant Funeral Home on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4PM with Bro. Boyd Metcalf officiating.

