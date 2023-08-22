Pursuit ends with charges

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Smith County Sheriffs Department officers were successful in stopping a vehicle involved in a high speed pursuit which began in Macon County.

Macon County law enforcement authorities were attempting to stop a tan Chevrolet pick-up truck which was reported stolen in that county.

The incident began when Smith County Sheriffs Department Sgt. Robin Bellar received information from K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields a vehicle pursuit was traveling along Union Camp Road (Macon County) and could be headed into Smith County.

Attempting to stop the vehicle with spike strips, Sgt. Bellar and Deputy Levi Grigg set up at the intersection of Pleasant Shade Highway/Highway 80 and Little Creek Road in the Pleasant Shade community, according to an offenses report filed by Sgt. Bellar.

Sgt. Robbie Woodard staged closer to the Carthage area with spike strips in order to stop the vehicle before entering a more densely populated area. Sgt. Fields, who had received a call from Macon County law enforcement about the pursuit, also responded.

The high speed pursuit crossed into Smith County, traveling on Toetown Road towards Stone Branch Road (Pleasant Shade area), according to Sgt. Bellar’s report.

Sgt. Bellar and Deputy Grigg repositioned a short distance south on Pleasant Shade Highway to the intersection with Stone Branch Road, according to the report.

