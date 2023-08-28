Obit – Gary Wayne Wyatt

Gary Wyane Wyatt, Sr., 70, has left this earth to spend Eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Gary was married to Linda Gail Caldwell Wyatt for 25 years until her death in October 2020. Gary was originally from Louisiana, but had been a long-time resident of Tennessee, in particular Smith, Sequatchie and Grundy Counties for the past 30 years.

Gary was Worshipful Master at Mason Lodge 693 in Dunlap and resided in Gruetli- Laager, Grundy County, Tennessee at his death.

Gary is survived by his uncle Donald Rawls Wyatt, twin brother Cary Lane Wyatt (Dixie), Sisters-in-law Virginia Dampier Wyatt and Yvonne McCloud Wyatt, all from Louisiana; his children– Gary Wyane Wyatt Jr. (April, deceased), of Elmwood, Billy Wayne Lowe, (Billie Carolyn) of Gordonsville, Gabrielle Wyatt of Louisiana, Nakia Wyatt (Christi) of Louisiana, Mandy Wilson (Aaron) of Texas; his 7 grandchildren—Derek Wyatt, Hannah Wyatt, Mary Faith Levan (Sean), Anna Belle Phann (Shannon), Malachi Wilson, Natalie Wilson, and Landry Wyatt; 6 great-grandchildren, Austin Phann, Meredith Phann, Rosie Levan, Violet Levan, Lily Anna Belle Phann, and Emma Louise Gail Phann, along with dozens of nieces and nephews. Gary’ parents William Eugene Wyatt and Effie Marie Tillery Wyatt have predeceased him along with brothers Ralph Eugene Wyatt, Ricky Lynn Wyatt, and sister Tina Marie Wyatt McCready (Orvel, deceased).

Gary will be cremated with a memorial service to be held graveside at Collier Cemetery, Old State Hwy 28, Pikeville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Brother Cary Gomer of Gruetli-Laager First Baptist Church will officiate.