Obit – Mrs. Gail Erick

A Clinton, Tennessee housewife has died at the age of 73.

Mrs. Gail Erick was pronounced deceased at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday evening August 24, 2023 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she was admitted October 7, 2022 to the Memory Care Unit suffering from dementia.

Her husband Paul had arranged for Mrs. Erick to be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. Mrs. Erick will be forwarded to the Willowbrook Park Cemetery in her native Dunkirk, New York for inurnment.

One of six children, five daughters and a son, she was born Gail Ann Wood in Dunkirk in Chautauqua, County, New York on March 19, 1950 and was the daughter of the late Peter Roger Wood who died July 8, 2004 at the age of 79 and Alberta Ruth Milliman Wood who died January 5, 2002 at the age of 74.

Three sisters preceded her in death, Lyda Wood Clancy, Dawn Wood-Sager, and Shirley Wood O’Brien.

In Mineola, New York on Long Island on March 19, 1971, she was united in marriage to Paul T. Erick and who also resides on the Offutt Road home in Clinton.

She was a 1968 graduate of Fredonia High School in Fredonia, New York.

Mrs. Erick was a member of the Harvest Chapel Free Methodist Church in Dunkirk.

She retired in 2015 as a travel agent.

Surviving in addition to her husband Paul, of over fifty two years, are their two sons, Jason Erick and wife Stacey of Fredonia, New York, Kevin Erick and wife Cristy of Clinton; sister, Sandy Wood of Zephyrhills, Florida; brother, Roger Wood of Lakewood, California; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

