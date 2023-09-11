Obit – Ms. Allison Carver

Ms. Allison Carver of the Monoville Community died at 2:42 p.m. Thursday afternoon September 7, 2023 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where she was admitted September 1st suffering from congestive heart failure. Ms. Carver was 62.

Eld. Carter Robinson officiated at the 3 p.m. Monday afternoon September 11th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial will followed her mother in the Carver lot in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Ms. Carver was one of four children, a daughter and three sons and was the daughter of the late Roy Lee Carver who died April 12, 2012 at the age of 83 and Robbie Faye McCallum Carver who died November 14, 1994 at the age of 59 and was born Allison Faye Carver in Carthage on April 30, 1961.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Smith County Sheriff’s Department detective, Robert Earl Carver, who died at the age of 37 on December 21, 1989 as the result of a massive heart attack suffered at his Gordonsville home.

Ms. Carver was a Smith County High School graduate and was a member of the class of 1979. She majored in Home Economics, was a member of the V. I. C. A. Club her junior and senior years and her freshman year was a member of the Spanish Club.

Her parents, Roy and Robbie, established Lavilla Pizza in Carthage in April of 1971 and she was employed with the Carver family there until her father sold the business in 1995 following the death of his wife in 1994.

She then attended Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville where she received her Bachelor of Science in Education.

She was a former 5th grade educator at the Smith County Middle School.

Ms. Carver was a member of the Carthage First Baptist Church and attended the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving are her two sons, Joshua Lynn and wife Rachel of the Thompson Station Community in Williamson County, Matthew Lynn and wife Meredith of Hope Mills, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Joanna Lynn and Josiah Lynn; two brothers, Dan Carver and wife Linda of Murfreesboro, Patrick (Pat) Carver and wife Valerie Ballinger Carver of Carthage.

