One indicted on second degree murder charges

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man has been indicted by the county’s grand jury for second degree murder in connection with the overdose death of an Elmwood resident.

The three-count indictment involves a single person who was found with methamphetamine and heroin in their system, according to court records.

The case was investigated by sheriffs department Lt. Dt. Dusty Hailey who presented evidence of the alleged crime to grand jury during its August session this summer.

Charged in the indictment is Terrance Lamonthe Barr, 50, Lebanon.

The indictment had been sealed until Barr was officially charged on Tuesday (September 5) of last week.

Barr was taken into custody by law enforcement authorities at the Smith County line on that day.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER