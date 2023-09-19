Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/21/23

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 25, 2023 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOTT, to Robert M. Wilson, JR., Trustee, on October 9, 2006, at Record Book 158, Page 318-325 as Instrument No. 06003861 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: The Bank of New York Mellon f/k/a The Bank of New York as Indenture trustee for CWHEQ Revolving Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2006-I The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: SITUATED IN THE SIXTEENTH (16TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY TENNESSEE AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY AT SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT THENCE N 21-45-17 E 147.49 FEET WITH TRACT #4 TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 5-48-30 W 114.87 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE N 19-44-52 E 996.71 FEET TO IRON PIN (MCDONALD LINE); THENCE S 89-00-00 E 190 FEET TO IRON PIN; THENCE S-0-363 FEET TO CORNER OF TRACT #6: THENCE S 22-41-57 W 914.52 FEET TO IRON PIN AT HIGHWAY 70 RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE N 85-45-00 W 180 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 7.60 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AS SHOWN ON TRACT #5 OF SURVEY OF HOLLIS PETTY DATED MARCH 27. 1990. Being the same property conveyed to the within named grantor(S) by Deed recorded simultaneously herewith in Book 158 page 302 or Instrument No. 06003859, Register`s Office for said County. Tax ID: 071-012.05 Current Owner(s) of Property: KEVIN M. ELLIOTT AND RENEE R. ELLIOTTThe street address of the above described property is believed to be 677 Cookeville Hwy, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DYCK-O`NEAL, INC – JR LIEN HOLDER THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000158-370-2 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 9-21-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charles Allen Gentry Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2734 Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of September, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Charles Allen Gentry, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of July, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of September, 2023. Signed Charles Allen Gentry, II, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 9-14-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Justice Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2735 Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of September, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Mary Justice, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of September, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of September, 2023. Signed Danny J. Justice, Co-Personal Representative Tommy L. Justice, Co-Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 9-14-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by JOHN WAYNE SHOOPMAN AND SHARON S. SHOOPMAN, husband and wife to Birthright Title, LLC, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns, recorded May 3, 2020 in Smith County Register’s Office at Book 375 Page 597 as last assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on October 17, 2023 at 2:00PM local time, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Smith County, Tennessee, which will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust superior to the Deed of Trust first set out above, any prior liens, and encumbrances of record. Described property is A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 14th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, in the Town of South Carthage, more particularly described as follows: BEING Tract No. 2, containing 0.965 acres, more or less, as shown on plat entitled “Survey” for Gordon and Lois Dixon. Property” dated May 5, 1997, prepared by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor Tennessee No. 910, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 307, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said Lot. For further reference, also see Plat Book 3, Page 4; said Register’s Office. Being the same property conveyed to John Wayne Shoopman and Sharon S. Shoopman, husband and wife by deed from Master Renovating & Wholesaling, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, of record in Book 375, page 595 Instrument No. 20001309, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Property Address: 173 Hunter Ave, Carthage, TN 37030 TAX ID: 054P-B -00204-000 Current Owner(s) of Property: JOHN WAYNE SHOOPMAN AND SHARON S. SHOOPMAN, husband and wife The street address of the above described property is believed to be 173 Hunter Ave, Carthage, TN 37030 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description in the referenced Deed of Trust herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. Other Interested Parties: None All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to cancel the sale or adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Robert J. Solomon Substitute Trustee Solomon | Baggett, LLC 3763 Rogers Bridge Road Duluth, Georgia 30097 (678) 243-2515 Our File No. CMS.03424 09-07-3t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the A-1 Agricultural District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 1 C 3. of the ordinance, is to allow, as a customary home occupation, wood and crafts in a home at 352 Maple Street. The application for this request, submitted by Heidi Miller, is on fi le at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor

BID NOTICE Smith County Solid Waste is now accepting sealed bids on the following materials. Bids should include all shipping costs, and brand of material. Shipping location is 370 Landfi ll Rd Carthage, TN 37030. For additional information, including technical specifi cations, please contact Rob Witcher at [email protected]. The bids should be mailed to or dropped off at 122 Turner High Cr. Carthage, TN 37030. Bids will be opened at 10:00 A.M. Monday October the 2nd in the conference room at the Turner Building. Description of Material Needed Estimated Quantity 60 mi DS textured HDPE Geomembrane 132,000 230 mil (min) DS Geocomposite 92,000 8 oz Nonwoven Geotextile 40,000 8 mil Skrim-Reinforced Rain Cover or 30 mil Off-spec HDPE/LLDPE Geomembrane 94,000 HDPE Welding Rod (assuming 22 lb. spool) Primary Liner 15 HDPE/LLDPE Welding Rod (assuming 22 lb. spool) Rain Cover 10

PUBLIC NOTICE SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY 2024 Annual Agency Plan The South Carthage Housing Authority (SCHA) has developed its 2024 Annual PHA Plan that outlines capital programs, which include a strategic plan to address the housing authority’s capital improvement needs and its administrative needs for fi scal year 2024. SCHA will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, October 2, 2023, at the central offi ce. Key capital projects and management improvements will be topics of discussion. Interested parties may review the 2024 Annual Plan during regular business hours, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., at the South Carthage Housing Authority’s administrative offi ce located at 109 Hazel Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, or view the document online at https://www. southcarthageha.com. General questions related to the 2024 Annual PHA Plan can be directed to Chad Williams, Property Manager at 615-735-1940, or Michael A. Bates, Executive Director at [email protected]., until the close of business on Friday, September 29, 2023.

PUBLIC NOTICE Due to our regularly scheduled meetings in October falling on Columbus Day, the following Town of Gordonsville public meetings will be rescheduled as follows: All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor • ABC Board Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 12, 5:45 p.m. • City Council Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 12, 6:15 p.m.