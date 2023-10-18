REGION GOLD; Owls claim 3-2A title with 27-0 shutout win over Eagles

By Terry Collins

Courier Sports

CARTHAGE — The Smith Co. High Owls football team wrapped up the Region 3-2A regular season championship with a 27-0 victory over Westmoreland last Friday night.

The home win insured the Owls, who improved to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in region play, would host up to the first three rounds of this year’s postseason playoffs .

The Black-and-Gold posted their third shutout of the season as they gave up only 103 yards to the Eagles in 45 offensive snaps while also coming away with three turnovers.

The Owls were led offensively by freshman quarterback Riley Martin who was 12-of-13 in the air with one interception and one touchdown while passing for 173 yards.

He surpassed the 1,000-yard passing plateau for the season with an 11-yard pass to Riley Lollar in the second quarter.

Ethan Madewell accounted for three touchdowns as he had 13 rushes for 43 yards and two scores while catching one screen pass for 67 yards and another score.

Jaeden Evans led the rushing department with 12 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

