Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/21/23

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 20, 2003, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 23, 2003, in Book No. 85, at Page 454, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Juan Mora and Elaina Anderson, conveying certain property therein described to Gregg S. Murphy as Trustee for Columbia National Incorporated; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on January 31, 2024 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Being a certain tract or parcel of land located in the (12th) Twelfth Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee being further described as follows: Being Lot No. 13, Section One (1) in Hills Country Acres Subdivision, a Plat to which is of record in Plat Book No. 2, Page 8 Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. ALSO KNOWN AS: 5 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090-9238 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: JUAN MORA ELAINA ANDERSON TENANTS OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 331377 DATED December 6, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 12-14-3t

_________________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Leslie Parker Davis Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2757 Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of December, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Leslie Parker Davis, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of November, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of December, 2023. Signed William Whitmore Davis, Co-Personal Representative Briton Clyde Davis, Co-Personal RepresentativeBranden Bellar, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 12-21-2t

________________________

Request for Proposals The Town of Carthage desires to replace the present Town Hall and Police Department building. The Town is seeking proposals for either of the following real estate meeting the Town’s needs. Land: Building: The Town is seeking land for the future construction of a replacement Town Hall and Police Department building for the aging facility presently occupied. The land must meet the following criteria: 1) Must be located within the city limits. 2) Must have 250’ x 250’ depth and width. Smaller areas may be considered. 3) Must not be located in fl ood plain or Zone AE. Interested persons having property meeting these requirements may contact Mayor Stephen Babcock at 615-735-1881. Written letters of interest may be emailed to: [email protected] or mailed to Town of Carthage, PO Box 259, Carthage, TN 37030. Proposals and/or letters of interest will be received until Friday, January 12, 2024. Alternatively, the Town is seeking a building for modifi cation to meet the Town Hall and Police Department needs. The building must meet the following criteria: 1) Must be located within the city limits. 2) Must have 7,500 to 8,000 square footage or have the capacity to be expanded via additional construction. 3) Must not be located in fl ood plain or Zone AE.

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on January 3, 2024 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County Middle School. Bids should include fi re line and sprinkler system with installation for the 2 wellness centers. Bids should include pricing specifi c to each individual building. Due to the project being federally funded, Davis-Bacon prevailing wage and other federal guidelines must be adhered to. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024.