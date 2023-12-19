New look coming to Main Street corner lot

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A new look is coming to a corner lot located on Main Street in Carthage.

The owners of Wildflower Nutrition are in the process of renovating the one-time Sonic Drive-In restaurant property located at the corner of Main Street and West College Avenue as a future location of their business.

For now, the Wildflower Nutrition will remain open at its current location inside Hotel Walton in downtown.

Owners of the business, Bradford Hill Road area couple Christopher and Christie Steele, are hoping the renovation project will be completed and move into their new location by July of next year.

With winter months ahead, weather could play a significant role in the renovation process.

As many motorists traveling along Main Street have noticed, the familiar canopies located on each side of the building came down Wednesday afternoon.

The owners wanted to establish a new identity for the property with renovation plans.

“We wanted to have our own identity. We’re brand oriented,” Christie explains.

