Obit – Mrs. Jo Ann Harris

A longtime Carthage business owner has died at the age of 64.

Mrs. Jo Ann Harris age 64, now a homemaker of Carthage, was pronounced deceased at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville at 9 p.m. Sunday evening December 17, 2023 where she was airlifted on Tuesday morning December 12th after suffering a debilitating stroke at the family’s Jefferson Avenue West home.

Mrs. Harris was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Eld. Junior Dickerson officiated at the 1 p.m. graveside services on Wednesday afternoon December 19th from the Ridgewood Cemetery. Burial followed beside her son in section five.

She was one of four daughters and was preceded in death by her mother

Linda Frances Cherry Martin who died at the age of 65 on June 20, 2004 and was born Jo Ann Martin in Bowling Green in Warren County, Kentucky on December 5, 1959.

Mrs. Harris was a 1977 graduate of the Greenwood High School in Bowling Green.

On February 27, 1979 at the East Carthage Missionary Church, she as united in marriage to Carthage native, Marty Dwayne Harris. The ceremony was performed by the late Eld. James Crawford.

Mr. and Mrs. Harris were preceded in death by their only son, Marty “Bubba” Harris Jr., who died February 3, 2019 at the age of 34.

Mr. and Mrs. Harris owned and operated the M & J Diner in Carthage for over twenty four years beginning in 1989 until their retirement in 2013.

She was of the Missionary Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband Marty of almost forty five years is their daughter, Christy Harris of Frankfort, Kentucky; three sisters, Elizabeth Hobdy and husband Joe of Scottsville, Kentucky, Mary Ann Bullock of South Carthage, Johnnie Martin of Carthage; four grandchildren, Kayden Harris and Kyler Harris both of Carthage, Isaiah McGregor and Isabella McGregor both of Frankfort, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Lisa Harris Rich, and brother-in-law, Mickey Harris and wife Victoria Shepherd Harris all of Carthage.

