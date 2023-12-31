Obit – Mr. Billy Richard Hackett

Mr. Billy Richard Hackett, age 76 of Hickman, TN, passed away Saturday December 23, 2023.

Mr. Hackett was born March 4, 1947, a son of the late Cordell Hull Hackett and Lorene Williams Hackett. He was also preceded in death by siblings: Edwin Key Hackett, Robert James “Bob” Hackett, Betty Jo Hillis, and Mattie Pearl Smith. He graduated from Gordonsville High School in 1965. Richard married Jean Bain on October 28, 1967. He was a minister of the Word for over 40 years. He was the founding pastor of the Alexandria Church of God and was currently pastoring the Lancaster Hill Church of God. He supported the South American Call, Inc started by Reverend Joe Mercer. Richard worked for Dana for over 30 years, worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s department overseeing inmates pick up trash and poured concrete on the side from time to time. He also worked on a small farm in Hickman, TN. Richard loved the Lord with all his heart and his wife and family.

Mr. Hackett is survived by his wife of 56 years Jean Bain Hackett of Hickman, TN; daughter and son-in-law: Jennifer (David) Gravley of Hickman, TN ; three granddaughters: Bethany (Jarrell) Bates of Carthage, TN, Hannah (Richard) Moore of Liberty, TN , and Jessalyn Young of Hickman, TN.; step-granddaughter, Nichole Gravley of Lafayette, TN; step-grandson, Kyle (Jenna) Gravley of Lebanon, TN; four great-grandchildren; Aleigha and Makaylee Bates and Maverick and Clayton Moore; step-great-grandson, Conner Gravley; one brother: Jerry (Beverly) Hackett of Hickman, TN and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Hackett was at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services were conducted on Thursday December 28, 2023, at 11 AM with Bishop Richard Blackburn officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

Mr. Hackett’s family request memorial donations to South American Call, Inc.

