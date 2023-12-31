Obit – Mr. Dan McIntire

Mr. Dan McIntire age 68 of the Difficult Community was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage on Saturday morning December 23, 2023 after being discovered unresponsive by his wife at their Little Salt Lick Creek Road home.

Mr. McIntire was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood. His cremains will be forwarded to his native Pennsylvania for memorial services there.

He was born Daniel James McIntire on October 25, 1955 in Pittsburg in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania and had relocated from Florida and had resided in Tennessee since 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard McIntire who died in 1975 at age 66 and Elizabeth Mary McIntyre who died in 1987 at the age of 71.

A high school graduate he was a licensed private plane pilot.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Barbara Marie Schuschu in Conneaut, Ohio on September 28, 2019.

His life career was management of R. V. parks including Friendly Village of Kapok in Clearwater, Florida, Breezy Pines in Big Pine Key, Florida and lastly the Panthers Walk R. V. Park in Naples, Florida.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Barbara, is his son, Danny McIntire and wife Diane of New Kingston, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Mary Ann Crowe and husband Bill of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, Diane Bottles of Cabot, Pennsylvania; brother, Robert McIntire of Arnold, Pennsylvania; grandson, Spilor McIntire and wife Katelyn of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania; two great-grandchildren, Spencer and Kendall McIntire.

