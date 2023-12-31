Obit – Mrs. Annie Ruth Givens

Mrs. Annie Ruth Givens departed this life at the age of 96 at 10:15 p.m. Saturday evening December 23, 2023.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Wednesday afternoon December 27th at 1 p.m. with her sons-in-law, Bro. Randy Teat and AL Kent officiating. Burial followed beside her husband of almost forty three years in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Annie Ruth Grisham Givens was born on June 7, 1927, in Smith County, TN to the late Melvin B. Grisham and Alma Doin Proffitt Grisham.

On September 25, 1942, in Rossville, GA, she was united in marriage to Clarence Willard Givens who preceded her in death on August 18, 1986.

She spent her entire life as a homemaker and a mother, tending to her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. She showed love kindness and gentleness of spirit to all who knew her. Her strong faith in God sustained her all throughout her life. She gained her reward on December 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Her final moments were spent in joy with singing, scripture, and prayer.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Willa Dean Givens Williams on April 16, 2023, a great-granddaughter, Macy Lynn Shaw on October 20, 2020, three sons in law, William “Stick” Mason, Carter Dickens, and Danny Williams. Also, preceding her were three brothers, Omer High Grisham, Glen B. Grisham, and Joe A. Grisham.

Annie Ruth Givens is survived by her children, Alma Doris Mason, Anita Sansone (Paul), Sue Teat (Randy), Kay Kent (Al), David Givens (Denise), and Lee Ann Williams (Benny). In addition to her children, there are twelve beloved grandchildren, Jason Cook (LeAnne), Tina Mason, Lee Teat (Melissa), Shannon Dickens (Deborah), Nichole Williams (Kevin), Jeremy Givens (Katia), Andrea Klein (Matt), Al Kent (Gracie), Craig Williams (Ashley), Latora Carter (Derek), Dustin Mason, and Ashley Windler (Pete). Grunny also enjoyed nineteen great grandchildren, Samuel Cook, Peyton Shaw (Victoria), Elijah, Maggie and Silas Teat, Cameron Dickens, Allison Williams Silcox (Layne), Luke Williams (Angel), Cody Williams (Brooke), Esme and Max Klein, Miah and Knox Givens, Cooper and Cole Williams, Violet Kent, Kace and Kaden Carter, and Jamison Joseph Windler. She was also blessed to have three great great grandchildren and another on the way, Thayer and Renzler Shaw, Ava Rose Williams, and soon to be Sutton Parker Silcox. Annie Ruth is also survived by her sister, Elizabeth Grisham Thomas (Billy), and sisters in law, Linda Grisham and Violet Grisham, and a host of special nieces and nephews.

The Givens family has requested memorials to either the Foster Kids of Smith County or the Gideons.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE