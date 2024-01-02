Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/04/24

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Darrin Drake Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2759 Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of December, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Darrin Drake, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of October, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of December, 2023. Signed Jennifer Drake, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney

Greenbelt Available to Property OwnersBeginning January 3rd, Smith County property owners can sign up for Greenbelt. The Agricultural, Forest and Open Land Act of 1976, known as the Greenbelt Law, allows certain land to be taxed on its value based on its present use instead of its market value. There are three types of land which may qualify for greenbelt classification: agricultural (farm), forest and open space land. Most of the property classified under greenbelt is agricultural land, which requires 15 acres to qualify. Farm property must produce an average annual farm income of $1,500. This may include, (farm rent or federal farm support payments). Property may also qualify if you or your parents or spouse have farmed the property for at least 25 years. State law requires the assessor to make sure that only qualified properties benefit from greenbelt. Property owners wishing to qualify their land for greenbelt must apply at the Assessor of Property’s office beginning January 3, 2024 through March 15, 2024. If you have questions please call your Property Assessor at 735-1750 or come by the office at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 106, Carthage, Tenn. 37030. 1-04-1t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF John Henry Huth Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2761 Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of December, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of John Henry Huth, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of November, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of December, 2023. Signed Philip Hesson, Personal Representative Debbie C. Holliman, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 12-28-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Mabery Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2760 Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of December, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jerry Mabery, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of November, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of December, 2023. Signed Vicky Mabery, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 12-28-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF PEGGY ANN TISDALE,DECEASED CASE NO. PR-2417 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on November 17, 2023, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 173 & 175 Hartsville Pike, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024 at the premises on 173 & 175 Hartsville Pike, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE. The property being more particularly described as follows: Peggy Ann Tisdale Property, Map 039, Parcel 047.05. BEING on Old Highway 25 and BOUNDED on the North and West by Jack Hiett; East by Highway 25; and South by Walter Woodard heirs and containing one (1) acre, more or less. BEING the same property conveyed to Willie Tisdale and wife, Peggy Tisdale by Warranty Deed from Anthony Franklin, subject to a life estate retained by Anthony Franklin, dated April 1, 2011, of record in Record Book 234, Page 497, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Anthony Franklin is deceased, date of death December 2, 2014. Willie Tisdale died January 30, 2020, and Peggy Tisdale became vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Peggy Tisdale a/k/a Peggy Ann Tisdale, an unmarried woman and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee died May 15, 2020, testate, in Smith County, Tennessee. Included in the sale are two mobile homes. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described property with the assistance of Poindexter Realty & Auction. The property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given as of the date of confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 14th day of December, 2023. Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney for Estate P.O. Box 332 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1684 Jessie Goad, Special Commissioner and Receiver 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 615-735-2092 1-4-3t

PUBLIC NOTICE TO DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS OF SMITH COUNTY You are advised that after March 31, 2024, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be fi led for the enforcement of the lien for property taxes for Tax Year 2022. Until the fi ling of such suits, taxes may be paid in the Trustee’s Offi ce. Julie Wright, Smith County Trustee 615-735-8242

BID NOTICE The Smith County Sheriffs Offi ce is accepting bids for a security perimeter fence located at 245 Cumberland Mine Rd Carthage, TN 37030. This security fence will be high security and must include the following: approximately 770 ft. of high security 8 ft. height industrial galvanized chain link fencing with top and bottom rail, fence will also include 3-strand barbed wire on top with rolled razor ribbon wire, pricing for 24 ft. galvanized cantilever electric gate and 24 ft. double drive motorized gates must be included, the gate will include keypad entry (lighted) and automatic exit. All sealed bids should be in by January 10, 2024 at 12:00 Noon and will be opened at the Smith County Sheriff’s Offi ce. Email inquiries to Jeremy Williams, maintenance supervisor Smith County Sheriff’s Offi ce, at maintenance@ smithcountytn.gov. It is the policy of the Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. With all regards to all aspects of this contract, the contractor certifi es and warrants it will comply with this policy. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, January 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Before the council meeting, there will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. regarding ordinance CO-20231031-2 city contributions for insurance premiums. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and are open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

Request for Proposals The Town of Carthage desires to replace the present Town Hall and Police Department building. The Town is seeking proposals for either of the following real estate meeting the Town’s needs. Land: Building: The Town is seeking land for the future construction of a replacement Town Hall and Police Department building for the aging facility presently occupied. The land must meet the following criteria: 1) Must be located within the city limits. 2) Must have 250’ x 250’ depth and width. Smaller areas may be considered. 3) Must not be located in fl ood plain or Zone AE. Interested persons having property meeting these requirements may contact Mayor Stephen Babcock at 615-735-1881. Written letters of interest may be emailed to: [email protected] or mailed to Town of Carthage, PO Box 259, Carthage, TN 37030. Proposals and/or letters of interest will be received until Friday, January 12, 2024. Alternatively, the Town is seeking a building for modifi cation to meet the Town Hall and Police Department needs. The building must meet the following criteria: 1) Must be located within the city limits. 2) Must have 7,500 to 8,000 square footage or have the capacity to be expanded via additional construction. 3) Must not be located in fl ood plain or Zone AE.