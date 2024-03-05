Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/07/24

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF L.B. Thompson Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2771 Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of March, 2024, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of L.B. Thompson, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of January, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of March, 2024. Signed Myra L. Thompson, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 3-7-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mildred Smith Anderson Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2768 Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of February, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mildred Smith Anderson, Deceased, who died on the 26th day of December, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of February, 2024. Signed Richard Lee Anderson, Personal Representative Whitney A. Mullinax, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 2-29-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Wilson Cripps, Jr. Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2769 Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Wilson Cripps, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of February, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of February, 2024. Signed Daniel Dwayne Cripps, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 2-29-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donald Stephen Holman Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2770 Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of February, 2024, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Donald Stephen Holman, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of January, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 21st day of February, 2024. Signed Tu Thi Thanh Holman, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 2-29-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE IN RE: MARSHALL KEY, on behalf of The Free Holiness Church of God,Carthage, Tennessee, EX PARTE Case No. CV-8677 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on March 4, 2024, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is contiguous tracts or parcels of land having addresses of 1464 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, and 1456 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The real property will be sold at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the premises on 1464 Main Street North and 1456 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The normal fixtures of a small rural church will be sold after the real property. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Free Holiness Church property, Map 046L, Group A, Parcels 017.00, 019.00, and 013.00 as shown in the records in the Property Assessor’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. LYING AND BEING in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: PARCEL #1: BEGINNING on Highway 25 at the northwest corner of the Valery Silcox and Russell Silcox lot and running East with their said line 210 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 210 feet to a stake in Highway 25; thence with said Highway South 105 feet to the BEGINNING corner. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Hershal Thaxton and Sam Shrum, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church, by Warranty Deed from W. F. Cothern and wife, Bettie Cothern, dated January 1, 1944, and recorded October 27, 1944, in Deed Book 53, Pages 401-402, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Frank Walden and wife, Pearlie Walden, by Warranty Deed from Hershal Thaxton and Sam Shrum, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church of Carthage, Tennessee, dated June 28, 1944 and recorded October 27, 1944 in Deed Book 53, Page 401, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a stake 105 feet east of Highway 25, being the northwest corner of the Valery Silcox and Russell Silcox lot and running East with their said line 105 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake; thence South 105 feet to a stake. PARCEL #2: BEGINNING on Old Highway 25 at the northwest corner of a lot owned by the Free Holiness Church and running East with the Free Holiness Church line 105 feet to a stake; thence North 55 ½ feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake in Old Highway 25; thence North with said Old Highway 25 South 52 ½ feet to the BEGINNING corner. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robert Brown, Dewey Woodard, Marshal Key, and Clemons Key, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church, by Warranty Deed from Joy Faye Hunt Holmes and Mildred Earlene Hunt Woodard, dated January 10, 1991, of record in Deed Book 121, Page 50, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. PARCEL #3: TRACT #1: BEGINNING at a point in the northeast corner of the property herein conveyed in Hugh West’s west boundary line and Levy Hunt’s south boundary line; and running thence Southward along Hugh West’s west boundary line, a distance of 53 feet to Mettie Thaxton’s north boundary line; thence Westward along Mettie Thaxton’s north boundary line a distance of 92 ½ feet to a stake in Sherman Kellow’s line; thence Northward along Kellow’s east boundary line a distance of 53 feet to a stake in Levy Hunt’s south boundary line; thence eastward along Levy Hunt’s south boundary line a distance of 92 ½ feet to the point of BEGINNING, being generally bounded on the North by Hunt; East by Hugh West; South by property of Mettie Thaxton; West by Sherman Kellow and wife. TRACT #2: BEGINNING at a stake 105 feet east of Highway 25, being the northwest corner of W. F. Cothern heirs lot and running East with their said lot 105 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake; thence South 105 feet to a stake. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy Paulette Key, Trustee for the Free Holiness Church of God, Carthage, Tennessee, by Warranty Deed from Marcus Coffee and wife, Maggie Coffee, dated July 3, 2007, of record in Record Book 174, Page 561, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. There will be normal fixtures of a small rural church sold the day of sale. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described property with the assistance of Poindexter Realty & Auction. The property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given as of the date of confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and said confirmation hearing will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Trousdale County Justice Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, Trousdale County, Tennessee. Anyone wishing to be heard on the confirmation of the sale should appear on that date. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 4th day of March, 2024. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 JAMIE D. WINKLER ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER P.O. Box 332 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-7-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 14, 2016, executed by GARY E LITAKER and KIMBERLY A. LITAKER conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded November 28, 2016, in Deed Book 312, Page 627-637; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT 1: BEING LOT NO. 2 AND BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 1 AND RUNS: SOUTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 150.00 FEET TO A STAKE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 1; SOUTH 4 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 125.00 FEET TO A STAKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 3; NORTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 150.00 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD; NORTH 4 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 125.00 FEET WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD TO THE BEGINNING POINT AND CONTAINING 0.43 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. TRACT 2: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 1, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF E. WILMORE AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 1, SOUTH 83 DEGREES, 41 MINUTES, 28 SECONDS EAST 50.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND A CORNER OF TRACT NO. 2; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 2, SOUTH 06 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST 125.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT NO. 2, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE DENNIS PROPERTY, AND ALSO BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SHOULDERS PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SHOULDERS NORTH 83 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST 50 FEET TO A POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST OF THE E. WILMORE PROPERTY; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF E. WILMORE, NORTH 06 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 125.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 0.14 ACRES; MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO A SURVEY CONDUCTED BY CUMBERLAND SURVEYING, LL.C., DATED AUGUST 11, 1999. Parcel ID: 04600400000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 18 TANGLEWOOD RD, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): GARY E LITAKER, KIMBERLY A. LITAKER OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100 Peachtree Corners, GA 30071 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 3-7-3t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: LU, Inc. PROJECT NO.: R3BVAR-M3-018 CONTRACT NO.: CNW261 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/12/2024.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Superior Traffic Control, LLC PROJECT NO.: R3BVAR-M3-016 CONTRACT NO.: CNW179 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/12/2024.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.:R3BVAR-M3-032 CONTRACT NO.: CNX051 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/12/2024.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage Planning Commission will meet onMarch 21, 2024, @ 4:30 p.m. at City Hall in Carthage. The following will be discussed: 1. Planning Commission will be considering the rezoning of parcels: 053E E 002.01 and 053E E 003.00 from R-2 to C- (McDonald Property). 2. The Planning Commission will be considering approval for the Town of Carthage purchase of parcels: 0541 A 001.00 and partial portion of 054. 004. 00 (Penland Properties). 3. The Planning Commission will be considering the approval of rezoning of parcel: 0541 A. 001. 00 from R-1 to R-R (Penland Property). 4. The planning commission will be considering the reverse subdivision of 0541 A 001.00 and partial portion of 054. 004. 00 (Penland Properties). Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage The meeting is open to the public, and you are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters.

BID NOTICE Smith County Government is soliciting bids for the following: Sealed bids are due to Smith County Mayors offi ce by 10 AM March 18th 2024. 2 60-inch minimum deck width commercial grade zero turn lawnmowers.

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on March 11, 2024 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bids Advertised: • Masonry – Materials • Masonry – Labor • Metals – Stairs and Handrails • Woods – Materials (Joists, Plywood, Misc.)• Woods – Labor • Doors – Hardware and Install • Drywall – Materials • Drywall – Labor • Painting – Materials and Labor • Flooring • Toilet Partitions • Toilet Accessories • Equipment Each bid should be accompanied with the bid envelope and bid form. Forms are available as well as the Bidding Specifi cations at the Smith County Board of Education Website: www. smithcoedu.net. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. This project includes wellness centers at Gordonsville High School. Bids should include pricing specifi c for each item. Due to the project being federally funded, Davis-Bacon prevailing wage and other federal guidelines must be adhered to. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024.

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools zSpace Learning Station Equipment and Software until 2:00 p.m. local time on March 11, 2024 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-735-9625.

Sat., March 9th at 10:00 am Gordonsville Mini-Storage 167 Main Street East 615-683-8614 or 615-281-7087 Rain or shine Public Auction of Storage Units

I, Roxanne Cunningham, have this 2012 Dodge Durango with this VIN#1C4RDJDG3CC336947 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 629-273-3140.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Gordonsville, Tennessee Town of Gordonsville is accepting bids for the resurfacing and roadway improvements to JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive, Total Project Length 1.705 miles. Bids should be submitted by March 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive – Resurfacing & Roadway Improvements.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing and roadway improvements to JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Town of Gordonsville. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must have a current Tennessee Contractor’s License. Contractors must demonstrate compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Paragraph 119 by providing evidence of a license in the appropriate classifi cation before your bid can be considered. The failure of any bidder to comply with all of the provisions of TCA § 62- 6-119 shall disqualify such bid. All bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Town of Gordonsville 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Dodge Data Analytics 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group / Construct Connect Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). JMZ Drive – 1.000 Mile Transport Drive – 0.184 Mile Spicer Drive – 0.521 Mile Mayor John Potts Town of Gordonsville