Obit – Mrs. Nancy Quarles Allen

Mrs. Nancy Quarles Allen, died peacefully at 11 p.m. Monday evening with her husband and sons present at the family’s Allendale Farm home on Dixon Springs Highway. She was pronounced deceased at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning March 5, 2024 by HighPoint Hospice who had been lovingly assisting the family with her comfort and care during her final days along with her caregiver, Beth Peters.

Mrs. Allen was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were scheduled for Sunday afternoon March 10th at 3 p.m. from the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Eld. Tim Eidson officiated and Mrs. Allen’s grandsons, Eric Allen delivered the eulogy and Reid Allen read the scripture. Burial followed in the Allen family estate plot in the West Section of the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

She was the second of three children, two daughters and a son, born to the late John Dillard Quarles Jr. who died April 13, 1988 at the age of 78 and Lena Mae Hamilton Quarles who died January 31, 1994 at the age of 81. She was born Nancy Jo Quarles on July 21, 1938 and was delivered by her grandfather, Dr. John Dillard Quarles, at the family home in the Whitleyville Community of Jackson County, Tennessee.

Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by a brother, John Dillard Quarles III.

Mrs. Allen was a 1956 graduate of the Jackson County Central High School and in 1960 received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in Cookeville, now Tennessee Technological University.

She then became the Home Demonstration Agent for Trousdale County and that is where she would meet and marry a gentleman who became the love of her life and to whom she would spend the next sixty one years with.

At the Gainesboro United Methodist Church in Gainesboro on July 7, 1962 she would be wed to Dixon Springs Community native, Wyatt Wilson Allen Jr. and to this union was born two sons.

She was a dietician for the former Hartsville General Hospital, now Trousdale Medical Center, and also a substitute teacher at the Cox-Davis Elementary School in the Riddleton Community.

She was also a very good athlete as a standout basketball player for the Jackson County Central High School and later enjoyed playing tennis with her friends in Smith County.

Mrs. Allen was a faithful follower of Christ throughout her life and was baptized into Christ at the Whitleyville Church of Christ and following her marriage was a devoted member of the Hartsville Church of Christ.

Throughout her life, Mrs. Allen was an avid seamstress and especially enjoyed sewing for children in the community. She also routinely worked with others to share her knowledge of her craft.

She was a charter member of Tennessee’s Caney Fork Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having become a member on April 17, 1976 and has been a significant D. A. R. contributor for forty five years.

Some of the offices she held include; Chapter Regent 1992 – 1995, National Vice-Chair American Heritage from 1998 – 2001, and the State Liberian of the Tennessee Society of D. A. R.

Mrs. Allen was extremely proud of her leadership and work to develop the Tennessee Bicentennial Quilt. The quilt, used to promote education of Tennessee history, was unveiled at the State Conference in 1996, displayed at the D. A. R. Museum in Washington, D.C., and is now preserved in the Tennessee State Museum.

Surviving in addition to her husband Wyatt are their two sons, Wilson Allen and wife Vicki of Bell Buckle, John Quarles Allen and wife Kristi Grisham Allen of Old Hickory; sister, Rose Marian Quarles Jackson of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, seven grandchildren, Reid Allen and William Allen both of Huntsville, Alabama, Eric and Emily Allen both of Old Hickory, Olivia McDaniel and husband Cameron of Occoquan, Virginia, Jane Claire Hendrick and Chloe Hendrick both of Bell Buckle.

The Allen family has requested memorials to either; Caney Fork Chapter D. A. R. or Tennessee Society of D. A. R.

