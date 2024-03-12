Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/14/24

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF L.B. Thompson Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2771 Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of March, 2024, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of L.B. Thompson, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of January, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 1st day of March, 2024. Signed Myra L. Thompson, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 3-7-2t

________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE IN RE: MARSHALL KEY, on behalf of The Free Holiness Church of God,Carthage, Tennessee, EX PARTE Case No. CV-8677 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on March 4, 2024, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is contiguous tracts or parcels of land having addresses of 1464 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, and 1456 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The real property will be sold at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the premises on 1464 Main Street North and 1456 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The normal fixtures of a small rural church will be sold after the real property. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Free Holiness Church property, Map 046L, Group A, Parcels 017.00, 019.00, and 013.00 as shown in the records in the Property Assessor’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. LYING AND BEING in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: PARCEL #1: BEGINNING on Highway 25 at the northwest corner of the Valery Silcox and Russell Silcox lot and running East with their said line 210 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 210 feet to a stake in Highway 25; thence with said Highway South 105 feet to the BEGINNING corner. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Hershal Thaxton and Sam Shrum, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church, by Warranty Deed from W. F. Cothern and wife, Bettie Cothern, dated January 1, 1944, and recorded October 27, 1944, in Deed Book 53, Pages 401-402, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Frank Walden and wife, Pearlie Walden, by Warranty Deed from Hershal Thaxton and Sam Shrum, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church of Carthage, Tennessee, dated June 28, 1944 and recorded October 27, 1944 in Deed Book 53, Page 401, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a stake 105 feet east of Highway 25, being the northwest corner of the Valery Silcox and Russell Silcox lot and running East with their said line 105 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake; thence South 105 feet to a stake. PARCEL #2: BEGINNING on Old Highway 25 at the northwest corner of a lot owned by the Free Holiness Church and running East with the Free Holiness Church line 105 feet to a stake; thence North 55 ½ feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake in Old Highway 25; thence North with said Old Highway 25 South 52 ½ feet to the BEGINNING corner. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robert Brown, Dewey Woodard, Marshal Key, and Clemons Key, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church, by Warranty Deed from Joy Faye Hunt Holmes and Mildred Earlene Hunt Woodard, dated January 10, 1991, of record in Deed Book 121, Page 50, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. PARCEL #3: TRACT #1: BEGINNING at a point in the northeast corner of the property herein conveyed in Hugh West’s west boundary line and Levy Hunt’s south boundary line; and running thence Southward along Hugh West’s west boundary line, a distance of 53 feet to Mettie Thaxton’s north boundary line; thence Westward along Mettie Thaxton’s north boundary line a distance of 92 ½ feet to a stake in Sherman Kellow’s line; thence Northward along Kellow’s east boundary line a distance of 53 feet to a stake in Levy Hunt’s south boundary line; thence eastward along Levy Hunt’s south boundary line a distance of 92 ½ feet to the point of BEGINNING, being generally bounded on the North by Hunt; East by Hugh West; South by property of Mettie Thaxton; West by Sherman Kellow and wife. TRACT #2: BEGINNING at a stake 105 feet east of Highway 25, being the northwest corner of W. F. Cothern heirs lot and running East with their said lot 105 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake; thence South 105 feet to a stake. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy Paulette Key, Trustee for the Free Holiness Church of God, Carthage, Tennessee, by Warranty Deed from Marcus Coffee and wife, Maggie Coffee, dated July 3, 2007, of record in Record Book 174, Page 561, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. There will be normal fixtures of a small rural church sold the day of sale. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described property with the assistance of Poindexter Realty & Auction. The property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given as of the date of confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and said confirmation hearing will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Trousdale County Justice Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, Trousdale County, Tennessee. Anyone wishing to be heard on the confirmation of the sale should appear on that date. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 4th day of March, 2024. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 JAMIE D. WINKLER ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER P.O. Box 332 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-7-3t

________________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thelma Jean Hackett Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2772 Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of March, 2024, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Thelma Jean Hackett, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of February, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of March, 2024. Signed Jennifer Annette Gravley, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 3-14-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 14, 2016, executed by GARY E LITAKER and KIMBERLY A. LITAKER conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded November 28, 2016, in Deed Book 312, Page 627-637; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT 1: BEING LOT NO. 2 AND BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 1 AND RUNS: SOUTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 150.00 FEET TO A STAKE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 1; SOUTH 4 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 125.00 FEET TO A STAKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 3; NORTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 150.00 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD; NORTH 4 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 125.00 FEET WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD TO THE BEGINNING POINT AND CONTAINING 0.43 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. TRACT 2: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 1, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF E. WILMORE AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 1, SOUTH 83 DEGREES, 41 MINUTES, 28 SECONDS EAST 50.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND A CORNER OF TRACT NO. 2; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 2, SOUTH 06 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST 125.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT NO. 2, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE DENNIS PROPERTY, AND ALSO BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SHOULDERS PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SHOULDERS NORTH 83 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST 50 FEET TO A POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST OF THE E. WILMORE PROPERTY; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF E. WILMORE, NORTH 06 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 125.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 0.14 ACRES; MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO A SURVEY CONDUCTED BY CUMBERLAND SURVEYING, LL.C., DATED AUGUST 11, 1999. Parcel ID: 04600400000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 18 TANGLEWOOD RD, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): GARY E LITAKER, KIMBERLY A. LITAKER OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100 Peachtree Corners, GA 30071 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 3-7-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The following is an invitation to provide a bid for a limited amount of renovation and construction of a new addition to the Smith County Health Department at 251 Joy Alford Way, South Carthage, TN. The new addition will consist of a 1400 square foot structure that will include administrative and storage spaces. Sealed bids will be received by Smith County at the Smith County Mayor’s offi ce in the conference room, 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 on April 9, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Contract documents, including instructions to bidders will be available at the architect’s offi ce. AEI, the architect of record is located at 57 West Broad, Cookeville, TN 38501, 931 528 6516. The construction documents and specifi cations will be made available on Thursday, March 28, 2024. A pre-bid conference will take place at the project site on April 2, 2024, 1:30 pm. Attendance or formal correspondence indicating interest is mandatory to be considered a bidder of record. The successful bidder will be required to furnish an acceptable Performance and Payment Bond in the amount of One Hundred Percent (100%) of the contract price. All bidders must be licensed contractors to perform the type of construction described as required by Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 406 of the Public Work Act of 1977. Smith County reserves the right to negotiate with the successful bidder on alternatives or changes to the bid. Smith County reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any or all bids as deemed in the best interest of the County.

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

________________________

I, Barbara Morgan, have this 2001 Chevy Blazer with this VIN#1GNDT13W312167240 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-919-4247.