Legal & Pubic Notices For The Week Of 03/21/24

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert James Roberts Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2773 Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert James Roberts, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of February, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of March, 2024. Signed Lisa Gail Nesbitt, Personal Representative David Bass, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 3-21-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 14, 2016, executed by GARY E LITAKER and KIMBERLY A. LITAKER conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHAN R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded November 28, 2016, in Deed Book 312, Page 627-637; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Citizens Bank, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on March 28, 2024 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT 1: BEING LOT NO. 2 AND BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT NO. 1 AND RUNS: SOUTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 150.00 FEET TO A STAKE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 1; SOUTH 4 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 125.00 FEET TO A STAKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 3; NORTH 85 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST 150.00 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD; NORTH 4 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST 125.00 FEET WITH THE EAST MARGIN OF TANGLEWOOD ROAD TO THE BEGINNING POINT AND CONTAINING 0.43 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. TRACT 2: BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 1, SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF E. WILMORE AND THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 1, SOUTH 83 DEGREES, 41 MINUTES, 28 SECONDS EAST 50.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND A CORNER OF TRACT NO. 2; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF TRACT NO. 2, SOUTH 06 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 43 SECONDS WEST 125.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT, THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF TRACT NO. 2, THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE DENNIS PROPERTY, AND ALSO BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SHOULDERS PROPERTY; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SHOULDERS NORTH 83 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 28 SECONDS WEST 50 FEET TO A POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS PROPERTY AND ALSO BEING THE SOUTHEAST OF THE E. WILMORE PROPERTY; THENCE, WITH THE LINE OF E. WILMORE, NORTH 06 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 125.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 0.14 ACRES; MORE OR LESS, ACCORDING TO A SURVEY CONDUCTED BY CUMBERLAND SURVEYING, LL.C., DATED AUGUST 11, 1999. Parcel ID: 04600400000000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 18 TANGLEWOOD RD, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): GARY E LITAKER, KIMBERLY A. LITAKER OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100 Peachtree Corners, GA 30071 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 3-7-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE IN RE: MARSHALL KEY, on behalf of The Free Holiness Church of God,Carthage, Tennessee, EX PARTE Case No. CV-8677 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on March 4, 2024, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is contiguous tracts or parcels of land having addresses of 1464 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, and 1456 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The real property will be sold at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the premises on 1464 Main Street North and 1456 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee 37030. The normal fixtures of a small rural church will be sold after the real property. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Free Holiness Church property, Map 046L, Group A, Parcels 017.00, 019.00, and 013.00 as shown in the records in the Property Assessor’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. LYING AND BEING in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: PARCEL #1: BEGINNING on Highway 25 at the northwest corner of the Valery Silcox and Russell Silcox lot and running East with their said line 210 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 210 feet to a stake in Highway 25; thence with said Highway South 105 feet to the BEGINNING corner. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Hershal Thaxton and Sam Shrum, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church, by Warranty Deed from W. F. Cothern and wife, Bettie Cothern, dated January 1, 1944, and recorded October 27, 1944, in Deed Book 53, Pages 401-402, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. INCLUDED in the above description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is the following tract or parcel of land conveyed to Frank Walden and wife, Pearlie Walden, by Warranty Deed from Hershal Thaxton and Sam Shrum, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church of Carthage, Tennessee, dated June 28, 1944 and recorded October 27, 1944 in Deed Book 53, Page 401, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a stake 105 feet east of Highway 25, being the northwest corner of the Valery Silcox and Russell Silcox lot and running East with their said line 105 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake; thence South 105 feet to a stake. PARCEL #2: BEGINNING on Old Highway 25 at the northwest corner of a lot owned by the Free Holiness Church and running East with the Free Holiness Church line 105 feet to a stake; thence North 55 ½ feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake in Old Highway 25; thence North with said Old Highway 25 South 52 ½ feet to the BEGINNING corner. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Robert Brown, Dewey Woodard, Marshal Key, and Clemons Key, Trustees of the Free Holiness Church, by Warranty Deed from Joy Faye Hunt Holmes and Mildred Earlene Hunt Woodard, dated January 10, 1991, of record in Deed Book 121, Page 50, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. PARCEL #3: TRACT #1: BEGINNING at a point in the northeast corner of the property herein conveyed in Hugh West’s west boundary line and Levy Hunt’s south boundary line; and running thence Southward along Hugh West’s west boundary line, a distance of 53 feet to Mettie Thaxton’s north boundary line; thence Westward along Mettie Thaxton’s north boundary line a distance of 92 ½ feet to a stake in Sherman Kellow’s line; thence Northward along Kellow’s east boundary line a distance of 53 feet to a stake in Levy Hunt’s south boundary line; thence eastward along Levy Hunt’s south boundary line a distance of 92 ½ feet to the point of BEGINNING, being generally bounded on the North by Hunt; East by Hugh West; South by property of Mettie Thaxton; West by Sherman Kellow and wife. TRACT #2: BEGINNING at a stake 105 feet east of Highway 25, being the northwest corner of W. F. Cothern heirs lot and running East with their said lot 105 feet to a stake; thence North 105 feet to a stake; thence West 105 feet to a stake; thence South 105 feet to a stake. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy Paulette Key, Trustee for the Free Holiness Church of God, Carthage, Tennessee, by Warranty Deed from Marcus Coffee and wife, Maggie Coffee, dated July 3, 2007, of record in Record Book 174, Page 561, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. There will be normal fixtures of a small rural church sold the day of sale. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described property with the assistance of Poindexter Realty & Auction. The property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given as of the date of confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and said confirmation hearing will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Trousdale County Justice Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, Trousdale County, Tennessee. Anyone wishing to be heard on the confirmation of the sale should appear on that date. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 4th day of March, 2024. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 JAMIE D. WINKLER ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER P.O. Box 332 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-7-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thelma Jean Hackett Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2772 Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of March, 2024, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Thelma Jean Hackett, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of February, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of March, 2024. Signed Jennifer Annette Gravley, Personal Representative Branden Bellar, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 3-14-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on November 21, 2014, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 284, Page 39, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, SHAWN CONNER and wife, BRANDI CONNER, conveyed to JACKY O. BELLAR, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 464, Page 117, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and DANNY WAYNE OWENS, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof. NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING a house and Lot Number Three (3) of the Riverside Subdivision, Section Two (2), and for a more particular description, reference is made to Plat Book 1, Pages 134-135, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Shawn Conner and wife, Brandi Conner, by Warranty Deed from Michael L. Woodard and wife, Hannah F. Woodard, dated November 21, 2014, of record in Record Book 284, Page 37, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 053D GROUP: B PARCEL: 025.00 The street address of this property is 141 Swope Road, Carthage, TN 37030 according to the records in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Harpeth Financial Services, LLCDBA Advance Financial c/o John R. Cheadle, Jr. 2404 Crestmoor Road Nashville, TN 37215 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 21, 2024, March 28, 2024, and April 4, 2024. This the 18th day of March, 2024. JAMIE D. WINKLER, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P.O. Box 332 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-21-3t

BID NOTICE The City of Carthage is seeking proposals from qualifi ed organizations to provide approximately 120 yards of poured concrete, 3,500 PSI with fi ber, over a series of days. Please direct all communications or questions regarding the RFP to street foreman Roger Boles: [email protected] Proposals may be submitted to city hall at 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 3730 or via email to Danielle Bane: cityrecorder@ townofcarthagetn.gov Stephen Babcock – Mayor Proposals will be accepted no later than 2:00 pm on April 04, 2024. Proposals received after this deadline will not be considered.

BID NOTICE The City of Carthage is seeking proposals from qualifi ed organizations to provide proposals for striping, coating and sealing of two (2) offi cial size pickleball courts and one (1) unoffi cial full size basketball court. Please direct all communications or questions regarding the RFP to street foreman Roger Boles: [email protected] Proposals may be submitted to city hall at 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 3730 or via email to Danielle Bane: cityrecorder@ townofcarthagetn.gov Stephen Babcock – Mayor Proposals will be accepted no later than 2:00 pm on April 04, 2024. Proposals received after this deadline will not be considered.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a variance request in the A-1 Agricultural District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request is to allow a variance in the front yard setback requirements for the building of a home on property at 52 Hickman Highway. The application for this request, submitted by Seth Lish, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing or call the city recorder at (615) 683-8282 concerning this request. John Potts, Mayor

Advertisement for Bid OWNER: Little Sunshine’s Academy – April Brooks, Carthage, Tennessee Sealed bids for the Phase II Interior Buildout – Little Sunshine’s Academy, Carthage, Tennessee will be received by the Owner at the Smith County Executive Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 until 2:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, April 25, 2024 and at this time all bids will be opened and read aloud. The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifi cations, and Forms of Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following: Micah L Padgett, RA Columbia, Tennessee Builders Exchange of Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee McGraw Hill Dodge Houston, Texas Associated General Contractors Nashville, Tennessee Prospective Bidders / Contractors may obtain electronic access to the Bid Documents upon request from the Architect, at 610 N. Garden St. BSMT, Columbia, TN 38401; phone (615) 944-2396. Addenda will only be issued to Bidders / General Contractors who have registered with the Architect and / or attended the Pre-Bid Conference. This project is subject to Davis-Bacon and wage rates. Each bid must be accompanied by a bidder’s bond executed by the bidder and a surety company licensed to do business in the State of Tennessee, for the sum of fi ve percent (5%) of the amount bid. In-lieu-of a bid bond a cashier’s check in the amount of 5% of the bid amount, made payable to the Owner, will be accepted. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Performance and Payment Bond in the amount of One Hundred Percent (100%) of the contract price, or other security such as letter of credit as described in Tennessee Code Annotated 12-4-201. Bonds must be accompanied by Power of Attorney. A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at on Thursday, April 11, 2024 beginning at 2:00 PM Central Time at Little Sunshine’s Academy located at 117 Eatherly Landing Rd, Carthage, TN 37030. General Contractor bidders should plan to have a representative present. Attendance is not mandatory but is strongly encouraged.

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 2, 2024 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bids Advertised: • Electrical • Mechanical – HVAC • Masonry – Materials • Masonry – Labor • Metals – Stairs and Handrails • Woods – Materials (Joists, Plywood, Misc.) • Woods – Labor • Doors – Hardware and Install • Drywall – Materials • Drywall – Labor • Painting – Materials and Labor • Flooring • Toilet Partitions • Toilet Accessories • Equipment Each bid should be accompanied with the bid envelope and bid form. Forms are available as well as the Bidding Specifi cations at the Smith County Board of Education Website: www. smithcoedu.net. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. This project includes wellness center at Smith County Middle School. Bids should include pricing specifi c for each item. Due to the project being federally funded, Davis-Bacon prevailing wage and other federal guidelines must be adhered to. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711 or 615-405-1729. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday April 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. Joey Nixon – MayorAll interested citizens are encouraged to attend. 1. Ordinance 24-436 Personnel Policy 2. Ordinance 24-437 Zero Lot Line 3. Ordinance 24-438 Rezoning Karthage Kardone Inc Property off of Cookeville Hwy 4. Ordinance 24-440 Planning Commission Membership Amendment

I, Richard Poss, have this 1996 Chevy with this VIN#3GKEK18RXTGS22678 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-580-8715.

I, Richard Poss, have this 2000 Dodge with this VIN#3B7KF23641G194435 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-580-8715.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY April 18, 2024, AT 10:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY IN A MINIUM TRANSPORT QUANITY OF 5,000 GALLONS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILLBE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHTWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, AT 10:45A.M. A THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTYHIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “TIRE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BETAKING BIDS ON HOURLY RATE OF TANDEM DUMP TRUCK AND DRIVER(S) TO HAUL, DUMP AND TAILGATE SPREAD ROCK INSIDE SMITH COUNTY. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 11:00AM. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DR, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. THIS BID WILL BE GOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNNIN JUL 1, 2024. FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS OR MORE INFORMATION YOU MAY CALL THE OFFICE AT 615-683-3326 OR EMAIL US AT: AROWE@ SMITHCOUNTYTN.GOV.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THREE PIECES OF EQUIPMENT. THIS WILL BE A 12 MONTH RENT OR LEASE AGREEMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, 12:15 P.M. AT THE SMITH COUNT HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE MARKED “RENTAL EQUIPMENT”. THE FOLLOWING EQUIPMENT WILL BE AS FOLLOWS: 1. SKID STEER 2. TANDEM ROLLER 3. THREE WHEEL TOWABLE ROAD BROOM

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR PAVEMENT STRIPING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 12:00 P.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “PAVEMENT STRIPING BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAYS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. IT IS REQUIRED TO BE ABLE TO SHOW PROOF OF LIABILITY AND WORKERS COMP INSURANCE WHEN PICKING UP YOUR SPECIFICATIONS. NO BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED WITHOUT PROOF OF THE ABOVE INSURANCE. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAY BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR HOT MIX ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024,11:45a.m. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENEVELOPE AND MARKED “HOT MIX” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, 10:15 A.M AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIEVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CRUSHED STONE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 11:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CORRUGATED CULVERT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT IN PLACE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, ARPIL 18 AT 11:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES PER TON. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT IN PLACE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project No. 1141-04 Cordell Hull Utility District (Owner) Separate sealed bids for the 2023 ARPA Water Meter Replacement – Cordell Hull Utility District be received by the Cordell Hull Utility District at 3 Four Way Inn Lane until 11 o’clock a.m., C.D.T Wednesday April 3rd, 2024, and then at said offi ce publicly opened and read aloud. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifi cations, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following: Hethcoat & Davis, Inc., 278 Franklin Rd., Bldg 4, Ste 200, Brentwood TN 37027 Electronic copies of the drawings and specifi cation, provided on CD, may be obtained at the offi ce of Hethcoat & Davis, Inc. located at 278 Franklin Rd., Ste. 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 upon payment of $50.00 (non-refundable). The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, and qualifi ed for the type of construction being bid upon. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

NOTICE TO BID The following is an invitation to provide a bid for a limited amount of renovation and construction of a new addition to the Smith County Health Department at 251 Joy Alford Way, South Carthage, TN. The new addition will consist of a 1400 square foot structure that will include administrative and storage spaces. Sealed bids will be received by Smith County at the Smith County Mayor’s offi ce in the conference room, 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 on April 9, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Contract documents, including instructions to bidders will be available at the architect’s offi ce. AEI, the architect of record is located at 57 West Broad, Cookeville, TN 38501, 931 528 6516. The construction documents and specifi cations will be made available on Thursday, March 28, 2024. A pre-bid conference will take place at the project site on April 2, 2024, 1:30 pm. Attendance or formal correspondence indicating interest is mandatory to be considered a bidder of record. The successful bidder will be required to furnish an acceptable Performance and Payment Bond in the amount of One Hundred Percent (100%) of the contract price. All bidders must be licensed contractors to perform the type of construction described as required by Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Amended by Chapter 406 of the Public Work Act of 1977. Smith County reserves the right to negotiate with the successful bidder on alternatives or changes to the bid. Smith County reserves the right to waive any irregularities or reject any or all bids as deemed in the best interest of the County.

The Smith County Budget Committee will meet for Budget Talks FY25 on the following dates and times in the executive conference room located at 122 Turner High Circle in Carthage: • April 2nd 8am • April 9th 8a • April 16th 8am • April 29th 8am • May 7th 8am • May 13th 8am • May 28th 8am

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Shannon Brinkley. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 1st, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030

I, Barbara Morgan, have this 2001 Chevy Blazer with this VIN#1GNDT13W312167240 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-919-4247.