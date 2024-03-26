Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/28/24

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert James Roberts Case#80CH1-2024-PR-2773 Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of March, 2024, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert James Roberts, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of February, 2024, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of March, 2024. Signed Lisa Gail Nesbitt, Personal Representative David Bass, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 3-21-2t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on November 21, 2014, by Deed of Trust of record in Record Book 284, Page 39, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, SHAWN CONNER and wife, BRANDI CONNER, conveyed to JACKY O. BELLAR, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER Substitute Trustee by instrument of record in Record Book 464, Page 117, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and DANNY WAYNE OWENS, Carthage, Tennessee, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof. NOW, THEREFORE, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING a house and Lot Number Three (3) of the Riverside Subdivision, Section Two (2), and for a more particular description, reference is made to Plat Book 1, Pages 134-135, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Shawn Conner and wife, Brandi Conner, by Warranty Deed from Michael L. Woodard and wife, Hannah F. Woodard, dated November 21, 2014, of record in Record Book 284, Page 37, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP: 053D GROUP: B PARCEL: 025.00 The street address of this property is 141 Swope Road, Carthage, TN 37030 according to the records in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Harpeth Financial Services, LLC DBA Advance Financial c/o John R. Cheadle, Jr. 2404 Crestmoor Road Nashville, TN 37215 THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on March 21, 2024, March 28, 2024, and April 4, 2024. This the 18th day of March, 2024. JAMIE D. WINKLER, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC Attorneys at Law 212 Main Street North P.O. Box 332 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1684 3-21-3t

FINAL NOTICE Unit #55 at F & N Storage in Gordonsville, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $260.00 is not paid in full by April 1, 2024, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #42 at F & N Storage in Gordonsville, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $280.00 is not paid in full by April 1, 2024, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of. Unit #C70 at Southside Storage in South Carthage, TN is past due on the lease agreement. If the amount of $290.00 is not paid in full by April 1, 2024, the unit will be cleaned out and disposed of.

SMITH COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION PUBLIC NOTICE OF MEETING The Smith County Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. An extension of the current contract with the Director of Schools is on the agenda. This public notice is made pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. §49- 2-203 and provides 15 days’ notice of the Board’s intent to extend a contract to a person for the Director of Schools position.

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 2, 2024 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will bepublicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bids Advertised: • Electrical • Mechanical – HVAC • Masonry – Materials • Masonry – Labor • Metals – Stairs and Handrails • Woods – Materials (Joists, Plywood, Misc.) • Woods – Labor • Doors – Hardware and Install • Drywall – Materials • Drywall – Labor • Painting – Materials and Labor • Flooring • Toilet Partitions • Toilet Accessories • Equipment Each bid should be accompanied with the bid envelope and bid form. Forms are available as well as the Bidding Specifi cations at the Smith County Board of Education Website: www. smithcoedu.net. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. This project includes wellness center at Smith County Middle School. Bids should include pricing specifi c for each item. Due to the project being federally funded, Davis-Bacon prevailing wage and other federal guidelines must be adhered to. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711 or 615-405-1729. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday April 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. Joey Nixon – Mayor All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. 1. Ordinance 24-436 Personnel Policy 2. Ordinance 24-437 Zero Lot Line 3. Ordinance 24-438 Rezoning Karthage Kardone Inc Property off of Cookeville Hwy 4. Ordinance 24-440 Planning Commission Membership Amendment

I, Richard Poss, have this 1996 Chevy with this VIN#3GKEK18RXTGS22678 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-580-8715.

I, Richard Poss, have this 2000 Dodge with this VIN#3B7KF23641G194435 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-580-8715.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY April 18, 2024, AT 10:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY IN A MINIUM TRANSPORT QUANITY OF 5,000 GALLONS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHTWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, AT 10:45A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “TIRE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE TAKING BIDS ON HOURLY RATE OF TANDEM DUMP TRUCK AND DRIVER(S) TO HAUL, DUMP AND TAILGATE SPREAD ROCK INSIDE SMITH COUNTY. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 11:00AM. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DR, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. THIS BID WILL BE GOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNNIN JUL 1, 2024. FOR BID SPECIFICATIONS OR MORE INFORMATION YOU MAY CALL THE OFFICE AT 615-683-3326 OR EMAIL US AT: AROWE@ SMITHCOUNTYTN.GOV.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THREE PIECES OF EQUIPMENT. THIS WILL BE A 12 MONTH RENT OR LEASE AGREEMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, 12:15 P.M. AT THE SMITH COUNT HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE MARKED “RENTAL EQUIPMENT”. THE FOLLOWING EQUIPMENT WILL BE AS FOLLOWS: 1. SKID STEER 2. TANDEM ROLLER 3. THREE WHEEL TOWABLE ROAD BROOM

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR PAVEMENT STRIPING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 12:00 P.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “PAVEMENT STRIPING BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAYS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. IT IS REQUIRED TO BE ABLE TO SHOW PROOF OF LIABILITY AND WORKERS COMP INSURANCE WHEN PICKING UP YOUR SPECIFICATIONS. NO BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED WITHOUT PROOF OF THE ABOVE INSURANCE. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAY BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR HOT MIX ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024,11:45a.m. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENEVELOPE AND MARKED “HOT MIX” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, 10:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIEVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CRUSHED STONE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNIN JULY 1, 2024. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, APRIL 18, 2024, AT 11:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CORRUGATED CULVERT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT IN PLACE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2024. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, ARPIL 18 AT 11:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES PER TON. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT IN PLACE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project No. 1141-04 Cordell Hull Utility District (Owner) Separate sealed bids for the 2023 ARPA Water Meter Replacement – Cordell Hull Utility District be received by the Cordell Hull Utility District at 3 Four Way Inn Lane until 11 o’clock a.m., C.D.T Wednesday April 3rd, 2024, and then at said offi ce publicly opened and read aloud. The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifi cations, and Forms of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following: Hethcoat & Davis, Inc., 278 Franklin Rd., Bldg 4, Ste 200, Brentwood TN 37027 Electronic copies of the drawings and specifi cation, provided on CD, may be obtained at the offi ce of Hethcoat & Davis, Inc. located at 278 Franklin Rd., Ste. 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 upon payment of $50.00 (non-refundable). The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors as required by the Contractor’s Licensing Act of 1994 of the General Assembly of the State of Tennessee, and qualifi ed for the type of construction being bid upon. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

The Smith County Budget Committee will meet for Budget Talks FY25 on the following dates and times in the executive conference room located at 122 Turner High Circle in Carthage: • April 2nd 8am • April 9th 8am • April 16th 8am • April 29th 8am • May 7th 8am • May 13th 8am • May 28th 8am

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Shannon Brinkley. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 1st, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030