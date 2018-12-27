OBIT: Mrs. Debbie Agnew Fulton

Retired Smith County teacher, age 66, of the Tanglewood Community died at 10:11PM on Tuesday night, December 25, 2018, at the Tri-Star Centennial Hospital in Nashville where she was admitted a week before from complications of pancreatic cancer.

One of two children, she was born Deborah Jo Agnew in Brush Creek, TN, on February 21, 1952 and is the daughter of Kenneth and Jo Frances Harris Agnew.

Mrs. Fulton was a 1970 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

On June 9, 1973, she was united in marriage to Delaware native Richard Allen “Dickie” Fulton by Bro. Paul Durham at the Brush Creek United Methodist Church.

She received her Bachelors of Education degree from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, TN, in 1974, where she was a member of the Epsilon Psi Chapter of Alpha Delta Pi.

She taught many things her first few years but ended up teaching high school English at both Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. She and her husband, many times, taught in the same building throughout the years.

Mrs. Fulton had been lovingly cared for by her husband and family since having Whipple surgery on September 24, 2018. She had many ups and downs, emotionally and physically, during this illness, and was at home many times through these few months.

Up until her sickness, she loyally attended the Wednesday Bible Study at Carthage United Methodist Church, where she made many new friends. She was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi. Mrs. Fulton was a loyal member of the Lawn Chair Association, which is a group of mothers who watched their children in various ball-playing events. They met monthly on the first Tuesday of every month.

Mrs. Fulton played the piano for many years at the Cedar Point United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Carthage United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Fulton is survived by her Husband of over 45 years; Richard Allen “Dickie” Fulton of Carthage, TN. Two Children; Olivia Ruth Bush and Husband Jason of Elmwood, TN, and Adam Mershon Fulton and girlfriend Mandi Ferrell of Lebanon, TN. Three Grandchildren who lovingly knew her as Dee Dee; Hayden Bush, Cambell Jo Bush, and Viena Fulton. Sister; Sherrie Hackett. Parents; Kenneth and Jo Frances Agnew.

Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Fulton are scheduled to be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 1PM with Rev. Monica Mowdy officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the Fulton Family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 12 Noon until 7PM and on Friday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The Fulton family has requested memorials to either Smith County High School Library or the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

