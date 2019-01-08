COMEDY SHOW AT PLEASANT SHADE

Pleasant Shade Community Center will host a stand up comedy show in February. Performers include Michael DelGiorno of SuperTalk 99.7 FM WTN and former Saturday Night Live comedian Victoria Jackson.

“Michael DelGiorno has been on the radio airwaves entertaining and enlightening his listeners for over 30 years as well. His classic voice impersonations of several icons are always a hit,” organizers say.

“Victoria Jackson has been doing comedy for over 30 years with appearances on The Johnny Carson Show, Saturday Night Live, and many other venues all across the U.S.,” according to organizers.

The event will take place beginning at 6 p.m., February 16. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. Reserved floor seats can be purchased at eventbrite.com for $20 each. For more information about the show contact 615-735-7383 or email—shannongregory7383@icloud.com or checkout the Facebook page Shade Tree Comedy.

Organizers say reserved seats are going fast. General seating tickets for the bleachers or balcony will be sold at Jane Reed’s Cafe in Pleasant Shade and at the door.

“Several different food/drink booths will be available before and during the show. Come and enjoy some great fun and entertainment in Pleasant Shade,” organizers say.