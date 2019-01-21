OBIT: Mr. James Panipinto

Mr. James Panipinto,

Mr. James Panipinto, age 96, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday morning, January 20, at the Carrick Senior Living in Mt. Juliet. He is survived by: children, Mary Robinson and husband Dan of Mt. Juliet, Judith Phelps and husband Bill of Avondale Estates, Georgia, James J. Panipinto Jr and wife Sue of Dallas, Texas; siblings, Elizabeth Rondinelli, Josephine Melling; 7 grandchildren, Elizabeth Robinson, Catherine Robinson, Chelsea Phelps Bethea, Taylor Phelps, Laura Panipinto, Elliott Panipinto, Libby Panipinto; 1 great-grandchild, Will Bethea.

Mr. Panipinto is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be transferred to the Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Florida for services and interment.

Sanderson of Carthage