OBIT: Mr. Harold Key

Mr. Harold Key, age 94, of Carthage died peacefully at 2:37 a.m. Monday morning April 22, 2019 at the Quality Care Center in Lebanon with his daughter Wanda at his bedside.

Mr. Key is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his daughter and son-in-law Wanda and Gary Granstaff of the Defeated Creek Community and son Anthony Key of the Sullivans Bend Community were to make arrangements at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE