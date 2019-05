Mr. Patrick Duffy, age 52, of Defeated Creek, died Tuesday morning, May 28, at his home. He is survived by: wife, Debbie Duffy; son, Brian Duffy and wife Katelyn of Hickman; father, Jake duff of New York; 2 brothers, Sean Duffy and Christopher Duffy both of New York.

Mr. Duffy is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Sanderson of Carthage