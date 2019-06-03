OBIT: Mrs. Barbara Hensley

Mrs. Barbara Hensley, a homemaker of South Carthage, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage at 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning June 2, 2019 at the age of 61 after suffering an apparent fatal heart attack at her and Mr. Hensley’s Cumberland Cove Drive home.

Her husband, Carthage native Benton Hensley, was to make arrangements at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Monday morning June 3rd at 10 a.m.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE