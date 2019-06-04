DEFEATED CREEK BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL NEXT WEEKEND

The annual Defeated Creek Bluegrass Festival will be held June 14-15. The two-day event features bluegrass music, square dancing, food and craft booths and activities and is held at the Defeated Creek Marina.

The event also feature a kid’s fun zone with inflatables and activities. Friday night’s musical entertainment includes Tom Brantley & Missionary Ridge and Avery Trace. Saturday night’s musical entertainment includes Clearview and Bluegrass Solutions. Rhythm-N-Motion, a Putnam County square dancing/folk dancing group, will perform each night.

Music begins nightly at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m., nightly. Those planning to attend the event should bring a lawn chair. Admission is $3 per adult. All proceeds benefit the Defeated Creek Volunteer Fire Department. For additional information contact Jason Powell at (615) 670-3917.