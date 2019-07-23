STUDENTS REPORT BACK TO SCHOOL NEXT WEEK

Students will be reporting back to school from summer break for a half day session next week to begin the 2019-2020 school year. A half-day session will be on Friday, August 2. The first full day for students is Tuesday, August 6. Teachers report back for in-service training on Tuesday, July 30.

Teachers will have another in-service day on Wednesday, July 31 and administrative days on Thursday, August 1, and Monday, August 5. Holidays include Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day and Good Friday.

Fall break will begin on October 18. Christmas break will begin as school is dismissed after a half-day session on December 20. Students will report back to school on January 7.

READ MORE & SEE THE SCHOOL CALENDAR IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!