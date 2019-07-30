NEW SCHS PRINCIPAL FOR NEW SCHOOL YEAR

Students at Smith County High School will be greeted by a new principal this week. Former Assistant Principal Dusty Whitaker is now principal. Former Principal Tim Towns resigned the position to become supervisor of instruction for grades 9-12 and CTE supervisor at the central office.

Dillon Reed was elevated from a teaching position to assistant principal at Smith County High School Also, Dave Silcox has been named assistant principal at Smith County Middle School. As school begins most teaching positions are filled.

Last week, the school system had four teaching positions and a head softball coach position to fill.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!