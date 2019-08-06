Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/08/19

PUBLIC NOTICE Carthage Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at 5:30p.m. in City Hall at 314 Spring Street. If you would like to add an item to the AGENDA, you will need to call Jennifer Parker at City Hall before noon on Monday, August 12th, 2019 at (615) 735-1881 ext. 200. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 08-08-19(1t)

_______

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed bids for Exterior Door Replacement at Development TN072-002 will be received by the South Carthage Housing Authority, 109 Hazel Drive, South Carthage, Tennessee 37030-1962 on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and then at said office of the Executive Director publicly opened and read aloud. Prior to the opening of the envelope, the names of all contractors listed shall be read aloud and incorporated into the bid. The plans, specifications, and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations: Cauthen & Associates, LLC 2908 Elm Hill Pike Nashville, Tennessee 37214 Nashville Office of Minority Business Enterprise Dodge Data & Analytics ConstructConnect Builders Exchange of Tennessee Prospective bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the office of Cauthen & Associates, LLC, 2908 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37214. A deposit of $200.00 is required for one set of Contract Documents. All bid deposit checks or drafts shall be made payable to Cauthen & Associates, LLC. Requirements for bid deposit refunds can be found in the expanded Advertisement for Bids bound within the Project Manual. All bidders must be licensed Contractors as required by the Contractors Licensing Act of 1994 (TCA Title 62-6-119) with all bid submittals conforming to the State of Tennessee requirements. All bidders shall provide evidence of a license in the appropriate classification before a bid can be considered. Reference is made to the Instructions to Bidders for Contracts contained in the Project Manual for further bidding information. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof. Walk Through and Prebid Conference At 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, a prebid conference will be held at the administrative office of South Carthage Housing Authority, 109 Hazel Drive, South Carthage, Tennessee, for the purpose of answering questions bidders may have and to consider any suggestions they may wish to make concerning the project. Immediately following the prebid conference, a walk-through of the project(s) will be held by the Owner. Although not mandatory, all contractors are recommended to attend this walk-through and prebid conference. SOUTH CARTHAGE HOUSING AUTHORITY By: Michael Bates, Executive Director Date: July 30, 2019 August 6, 2019 08-01-19(2t)

______

Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles on Aug 19, 2019. Sealed Bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education, 126 SCMS Lane Carthage TN 37030 no later than 8:59 AM on Aug 19, 2019. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:00 AM. Vehicles are located at the Smith County Bus Garage if you would like to look at them before the Aug 19, 2019 bid opening. Bus Garage business hours are Mon-Fri 7:30am -4PM. 2001 78 passenger type D school bus (31) with 192,337 miles 2001 78 passenger type D school bus (32) with 142,672 miles All vehicles will be sold as is. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. 08-01-19(2t)

_______

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Violet K. Pontious Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Violet K. Pontious, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of May, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of July, 2019. Signed Sabrena L. Sowell, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master J. Stephen Brown, Attorney 8-8-2t

_________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ruby Burton Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2019, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ruby Burton, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of July, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of July, 2019. Signed Bonnie Wayne Burton, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jackie O. Bellar, Attorney 08-01-2t

___________

NOTICE LaGREGORY DWIGHT KIRKENDOLL The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Kambri A’Vonna Kirkendoll. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Chasity Hancock, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 646-3011, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 24th day of September, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-01-4t

______________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sharon Kay Paschal Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of July, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Sharon Kay Paschal, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of June, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of July, 2019. Signed Ron Paschal, Co-Personal Representative Pam Huddleston, Co-Personal Representative Lanee Young, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 8-8-2t

____________