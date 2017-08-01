Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/03/17

Foreclosure Notice Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in the Deed of Trust dated November 30, 2016 and executed by CHRISTIAN M. WALKER to James L. Bass, Trustee, which is of record in Record Book 314, Page 57, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable; payment not having been made as demanded; and the said James L. Bass having been requested to institute foreclosure proceedings by the lawful holder and owner of the indebtedness secured by the deed of trust, notice is hereby given that I, James L. Bass, Trustee, will on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (local time), at the front Door of the Smith County Courthouse, Public Square, Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee, sell at public outcry, to the highest, best and last bidder for cash, free from all legal and equitable rights of redemption and all other rights of redemption statutory or otherwise, homestead, dower and all other exceptions, elective rights and marital rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in the Fourth (4th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #11 – 9.04 ACRES: BEING located in the 4th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, at the southeast end Shoulders Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Deed Book 56, Page 584, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 20, Parcel 5.00, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the southeast end of Shoulders Lane, same being a northwest corner of this tract and in the east boundary of Tract #10 of the Shoulders property (5.10 acres as per survey of same date), also being 51.01 feet southeast of an iron rod in said margin at the southeast comer of Terry L. Givens as you measure along said margin; thence with the southeast end of Shoulders Lane North 37 degrees 48 minutes 03 seconds East 30.00 feet to an iron rod; thence with the northeast margin of Shoulders Lane along a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 02 degrees 05 minutes 15 seconds, a radius of 674.60 feet, a tangent length of 12.29 feet, and a chord of North 53 degrees 14 minutes 34 seconds West 24.58 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 24.58 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 10.00 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #1 of the Shoulders property (3.48 acres as per survey of same date) North 35 degrees 42 minutes 48 seconds East 34.65 feet to a point in center of branch; thence with center of branch and line of Jay Alan Wheeler for the next sixteen (16) calls: South 34 degrees 15 minutes 31 seconds East 30.00 feet; thence South 41 degrees 35 minutes 27 seconds East 87.40 feet; thence South 32 degrees 12 minutes 45 seconds East 43.47 feet; thence South 53 degrees 41 minutes 06 seconds East 193.38 feet; thence South 62 degrees 28 minutes 41 seconds East 80.05 feet; thence South 71 degrees 54 minutes 24 seconds East 88.17 feet; thence South 51 degrees 46 minutes 09 seconds East 69.76 feet; thence South 45 degrees 58 minutes 35 seconds East 73.00 feet; thence South 55 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 85.25 feet; thence South 51 degrees 07 minutes 57 seconds East 117.68 feet; thence South 26 degrees 43 minutes 26 seconds East 49.01 feet; thence South 44 degrees 09 minutes 17 seconds East 90.12 feet; thence South 09 degrees 25 minutes 34 seconds East 41.01 feet; thence South 19 degrees 42 minutes 30 seconds East 131.09 feet; thence South 46 degrees 37 minutes 11 seconds East 52.67 feet; thence South 15 degrees 36 minutes 31 seconds East 95.07 feet to a point in center of branch; thence leaving branch with line of Tract #9 of the Shoulders property (32.50 acres as per survey of same date) North 74 degrees 49 minutes 53 seconds West 1121.75 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 368.95 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tonya Shoulders North 38 degrees 27 minutes 25 seconds East 120.82 feet to an iron rod; thence North 23 degrees 12 minutes 18 seconds West 62.49 feet to an iron rod; thence North 32 degrees 18 minutes 54 seconds West 32.05 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of said Tract #10 North 44 degrees 02 minutes 37 seconds West 118.83 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 9.04 acres more or less by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated July 4, 2007. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #7 (32.51 acres), Tract #8 (32.50 acres), Tract #9 (32.50 acres), Tract #10 (5.10 acres), and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property. A right of ingress and egress and utility easement exists over the following described portion of Tract #10 (5.10 acres) and Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property for benefit of Tract #10 (5.10 acres), Tract #11 (9.04 acres) of the Shoulders property and Tonya Shoulders, See the vesting deed for further description for said right of ingress and ingress. BEING the same property vested in Christian M. Walker by deed from Richard L. Harris, Sr., of record in Record Book 314, Page 52, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This property has a property address of 84 Shoulders Lane, Dixon Springs, TN 37057 Map:20; Parcel 5.13 INTERESTED PARTIES to whom notice is mailed: N/A The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Said sale will be made subject to any and all taxes that may be a lien against the property and any prior deeds of trust or liens that may exist against the property. DATED this the 17th day of July, 2017. JAMES L. BASS Trustee Post Office Box 500 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 7-20-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy Pond Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of July, 2017, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Peggy Pond, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of July, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of July, 2017. Signed Jacky O. Bellar, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 8-03-2t

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE KAREN HENSLEY GEORGE, PLAINTIFF, VS. No. 8206 DAVID “KEITH” HENSLEY, TYLER HENSLEY, JOSH HENSLEY, CHASITY HENSLEY, and KAITLIN RENA HENSLEY, a minor child, CHARLOTTE ODOM, mother & guardian of KAITLIN RENA HENSLEY, DEFENDANTS. In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on June 2, 2017, and an amended decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on July 26, 2017, in the above styled case, I will on Saturday, the 26th day of August, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land located in the First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 045 PARCEL: 001.02 BEGINNING on an iron pipe on the west side of highway 85, 200 feet more or less, north of Beasley’s southeast and runs as follows: North 47 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. West 200 feet with Dillehay to an iron pipe; thence North 44 degrees 45 minutes 00 sec. East 150.00 feet with Dillehay to an iron pipe; thence South 47 deg. 00 min. 00 sec. East 200 feet with Dillehay to an iron pipe West side of Highway 85; thence South 44 deg. 45 min. 00 sec. West 150.00 feet with Highway 85 to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.69 acre (29,986.01 sq. ft.), more or less. BEING the same property conveyed to Betty June Key by Quit Claim Deed from Paul Wilson Key, dated February 6, 1997, of record in Deed Book 143, page 242, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This 26th day of July, 2017. Debbie Holliman Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 8-03-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated August 30, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded September 26, 2005, in Book No. 135, at Page 421, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Michael G Fish and Tabitha Fish, conveying certain property therein described to Wesley D. Turner as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Company; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10, will, on August 24, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land located in the 19th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and beginning on an iron pin located in the East margin of the right of way of State Highway 53; said iron pin being the northwest corner of property of Randy Smith and the southwest corner of the property herein described; thence with said Highway N 2 degrees 56 minutes 35 seconds W 112.44 feet, N 2 degrees 04 minutes 49 seconds W 108.29 feet N 1 degrees 04 minutes 34 seconds W 148.76 feet, N O degrees 01 minutes 51 seconds E 75.90 feet to a concrete right of way monument, N 19 degrees 07 minutes 32 seconds W 164.62 feet to a concrete right of way monument, N 1 degrees 56 minutes 44 seconds E 71.24 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving the highway and severing the lands of Danny Alvis S 81 degrees 44 minutes 48 seconds E 52.61 feet to an iron pin, N 72 degrees 37 minutes 12 seconds E 71.98 feet to an iron, S 14 degrees 33 seconds 42 minutes E 24.19 feet to an iron pin, N 60 degrees 52 minutes 35 seconds E 42.97 feet to an iron pin, N 87 degrees 37 minutes 53 seconds E 34.52 feet to an iron pin, N 71 degrees 08 minutes 15 seconds E 36.74 feet to an iron pin, S 82 degrees 22 minutes 57 seconds E 29.21 feet to a P. K. nail, N 38 degrees 55 minutes 33 seconds E 58.85 feet to an iron pin located in the west margin of the apparent right of way of Earl Steel Road; thence with said apparent right of way, along a fence line, S 44 degrees 17 minutes 24 seconds E 60.94 feet an iron pin, S 34 degrees 23 minutes 54 seconds E 45.47 feet to an iron pin, S 21 degrees 23 minutes 43 seconds 113.26 feet, S 14 degrees 50 minutes 05 seconds E 246.71 feet to an iron pin, S 11 degrees 54 minutes 22 seconds E 235.06 feet to an iron pin, S 11 degrees 38 minutes 20 seconds E 75.11 feet to an iron pin located on a corner of the property of Randy Smith; thence, leaving the road and with Smith’s line, a fence, N 86 degrees 41 minutes 57 seconds W 91.64 feet to an iron pin, N 89 degrees 41 minutes 58 seconds W 102.98 feet to an iron pin, S 81 degrees 13 minutes 44 seconds W 34.55 feet to an iron pin, S 88 degrees 30 minutes 43 seconds W 63.25 feet to an iron pin, S 87 degrees 12 minutes 18 seconds W 180.34 feet to the point of beginning, containing 6.48 acres, according to a survey conducted by Tennessee Land Surveying Company, Larry Knott, PLS #968, on May 31, 1995. Including all of the above but excluding the following: BEGINNING on an old iron pin located in the west margin of the Right of Way of Earl Steel Road; said iron pin being the easternmost corner of the property of Mark Alvis and the northernmost corner of the property herein described; thence with said road S 44 deg. 17’ 24” E 60.94 feet to an old iron pin, S 34 deg. 23’ 54” E 45.47 feet to an old iron pin, S 21 deg. 23’ 43” E 28.05 feet to a new iron pin; thence leaving the road and severing the lands of Cunningham S 63 deg. 16’ 13” W 91.30 feet to a new iron pin, N 35 deg. 01’ 07” W 126.00 feet to a new iron pin located in the south boundary line of the property of Mark Alvin; thence with Alvis’ line N 71 deg. 08’ 15” E 9.98 feet, S 82 deg. 22’ 57” E 29.21 feet, N 38 deg. 55’ 33” E 58.85 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 0.26 acres according to a survey conducted by Tennessee Land Surveying Company, Larry Knott, Tenn. PLS 698, on August 22, 2003. ALSO KNOWN AS: 443 Alexandria Highway, Brush Creek, TN 38547-2020 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: MICHAEL G FISH TABITHA FISH The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 323127 DATED July 25, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-03-3t

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA DRIVER, DECEASED MARTHA SANDERS, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2087 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on June 2, 2017, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 19th day of August, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 062 Group: PARCEL: 015.00 LYING AND BEING in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING generally bounded as follows: on the North by the lands of Lewis Hunt (Map 062, Parcel 014.00, PAOSCT); on the East by Main Street South (Old State Route 53); on the South by Bradford Hill Road; and on the West by the lands of Phillip Hudson and Gayle L. Hudson (Map 062, Parcel 011.00, PAOSCT) and the lands of Jimmy Ray Scurlock and Ruby Scurlock (Map 062, Parcel 015.01, PAOSCT), containing one (1) acre, more or less, and being all of that property shown as Map 062, Parcel 015.00, on the property tax maps in the Property Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, as of May 17, 2017. However, said property is being sold by the boundary and not by the acre, and acreage is not guaranteed. AND BEING the remaining portion of the same property conveyed to Ray Scurlock and wife, Virginia Scurlock, by Warranty Deed from Henry A. Hubbard and wife, Daisy A. Hubbard, dated December 7, 1964, of record in Deed Book 70, Page 332, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Ray Scurlock died September 11, 1969, and Virginia Scurlock became vested in fee simple title to said property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. Virginia Scurlock married Claude Driver in 1988, who preceded her in death in 1992. Virginia Scurlock Driver died June 7, 2016 intestate in Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 17th day of July, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Virginia Driver Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 7-27-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SONIA DAVIS AND DIXIE B. CRAWFORD AND SONIA M. LORDEN, to EXECUTIVE TITLE LLC, Trustee, on November 8, 2005, at Record Book 138, Page 461 as Instrument No. 05008656 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-FF3 The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Land in the twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract #1 on the final plan of singing acres, of record in plat book B, page 157, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to which said plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description thereof. Being the same property conveyed to Dixie B. Crawford unmarried, and Sonia M. Lorden, unmarried, by Warranty Deed from Walter Denney, dated November 8, 2005 as of record in Book 138, page 459, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 065.003.11 Current Owner(s) of Property: SONIA DAVIS AND DIXIE B. CRAWFORD AND SONIA M. LORDEN The street address of the above described property is believed to be 125 S Lovers Ln, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND CITIZENS BANK THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 17-000019-370 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com 7-27-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated July 2, 2012, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded July 10, 2012, in Book No. 250, at Page 425, and modified on October 21, 2016, In Book No. 311, At Page 203 in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Billy Claiborne Cothron, conveying certain property therein described to Richard Hutchinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Sumner Bank and Trust, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, will, on August 10, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in Smith County, Tennessee, being Tract No. 7 on the Plan of the Final Subdivision Plat for Green & Gibbs, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 270, Slide 190A, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which Plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description of the property. ALSO KNOWN AS: 117 Jenkins Hill Road, Alexandria, TN 37012 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: BILLY CLAIBORNE COTHRON The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 309378 Dated July 10, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 7-20-3t

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Thursday, August 03, 2017; 5:00 p.m. at City Hall to discuss a setback variance for 112 Fite Ave. E. and rezoning of property on Carmack Avenue. All interested citizens are invited to attend. Donnie Dennis. Mayor 08-03-17(1T)

I have in my possession a ‘99 Chevy Silverado vin #2GCEC19TTX1206575. If you have any info regarding it please call 1-615-403-6242. 7-27-2tpd

I, Roxanne Cunningham, have a 1996 Lexus ES3 vin # JT8BF12G5T0165598 in my possession. Any info call 615-964-0001. 8-03-2tpd

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently David Bryant, 130 Jenkins Road, Carthage, TN 37030.” The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 7th, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk Carthage, Tennessee 37030 07-27-17(2T)

