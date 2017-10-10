Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 10/12/17

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE KELSEY VANTREASE, PETITIONER, VS. No. 8237 HEATH WILLARD, RESPONDENT. In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on September 1, 2017, in the above styled case, I will on Saturday, the 28th day of October, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land located in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, at 10 Joshua Lane, off Harris Hollow Road in the Defeated Creek community and described as follows: MAP:027 PARCEL: 008.07 BEING located in the 3rd civil district of Smith County, Tennessee, on the north side of Harris Hollow Road, and being a portion of the property of record in Record Book 102, Page 507, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 27, Parcel 8.05, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. For a full description of this property, contact the Clerk & Master’s office at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN, (615)735-2092. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This 29th day of September, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay Clerk and Master 10-05-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF ALFRED GENE STEWART, JR. Notice is hereby given that on the 29th day of September, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of ALFRED GENE STEWART, JR., Deceased, who died on the 24th day of September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 29th day of September, 2017. Signed Karen Robinson, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney 10-05-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 2, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 5, 2005, in Book No. 126, at Page 407, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Katherine Riggins and Randall Riggins, conveying certain property therein described to B. Keith Williams as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for SouthStar Funding, LLC, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, will, on October 19, 2017 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A tract or parcel of land located in the Twelfth (12th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being located in the 12th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the south side of Lover’s Lane; and being a portion of the property found in the Deed Book 119, Page 685, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Also being Tract #1 of the Jeffrey R. Shoulders Subdivision of record in Plat Book 3, Page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 65, Parcel 12, Tax Assessor’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane, same being the northeast corner of this tract and the northwest corner of the Stephen Rollins; thence leaving road with line of Rollins South 22 degrees 57 minutes 20 seconds West 8.35 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch elm tree; thence South 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds West 324.31 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Shoulders property (2.64 acres as per survey of same date) North 84 degrees 25 minutes 56 seconds West 155.41 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Tract #2 of the Shoulders property (1.19 acres as per survey of same date) North 5 degrees 34 minutes 04 seconds East 330.00 feet to an iron rod in the south margin of Lover’s Lane; thence with said margin South 82 degrees 21 minutes 46 seconds East 50.00 feet; thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 59 seconds East 108.02 feet to the point of beginning containing 1.18 acres, more or less, as shown as Tract #1 of survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsvllle, Tennessee, 37074, dated February 29.1996. A 50-feet front building setback applies to this tract (see PB 3, page 245, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee.) ALSO KNOWN AS: 136 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: KATHERINE RIGGINS RANDALL RIGGINS AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER MIKE GILBERT AND EDDIE MAHAFFEY FIRST CASH LLC MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. W&A No. 314797 DATED September 21, 2017 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 9-28-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, by Deed of Trust dated August 22, 2016, recorded in Book/Page: 308/705 of the Deed of Trust Records of Smith County, Tennessee, Elton Lee Mitchell and Valerie Elaine Mitchell, a married couple, conveyed to John T. Halliburton, as Trustee, the property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: The following described tract or parcel of land located and situated in the Fifth (5th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, as follows: Being the same property conveyed to Elton Lee Mitchell and Valerie (Elane) Elaine Mitchell from Gary Frazier by deed recorded March 28, 2016 in Book 302 at Page 311, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Common address of property: 133 Little Salt Lick Road, Carthage, TN 37030, with manufactured home Serial # SGI014498TNAB attached. Tax ID: 17-033.08 WHEREAS, the undersigned is the Substitute Trustee as appointed in the aforesaid Deed of Trust by a substitution, said appointment being in the manner authorized by the Deed of Trust; and WHEREAS, default has occurred under the terms of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust, and the indebtedness evidenced therein is now wholly due, the owner and holder of said indebtedness, First Advantage Bank, has requested the undersigned Substitute Trustee to sell the Property to satisfy same. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that on October 27, 2017, the substitute trustee will sell the property to the highest bidder for cash. The Trustee’s sale will occur on or about a.m. at the main entrance of the Smith County Courthouse located at 211 Main St N, Carthage, TN 37030. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at any time. In addition, the following party may claim an interest in the above referenced property: Elton Lee Mitchell and Valerie Elaine Mitchell. The right is reserved to adjourn the date of the sale to another date or time, and place certain without further publication, upon the announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Christopher M. Caldwell, Substitute Trustee 705 Gate Lane, Suite 202 Knoxville, TN 37909 865-769-6969 10-05-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF H. E. (Elisha) High Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of October, 2017, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of H. E. (Elisha) High, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of September, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of October, 2017. Signed Jean Gregory, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master James L. Bass, Attorney 10-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ella Mae Grisham Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of October, 2017, Letters Administration, in respect to the estate of Ella Mae Grisham, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of August, 2017, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of October, 2017. Signed Michael K. Grisham, Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 10-12-2t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Kenneth Fisher and Angela Fisher executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Low VA Rates, LLC., Lender and National Assurance Title, Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated January 26, 2017 and recorded on February 3, 2017 in Book 315, Page 283, Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Village Capital & Investment, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on November 7, 2017, at 12:00PM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACTS OR PARCELS OF LAND LOCATED AND SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS FOLLOWS: TRACT NO. 13: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF LITTLE CREEK ROAD, SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE EASTERNMOST NORTHEAST CORNER OF TRACT #12 OF THE SLOAN PROPERTY (13.52 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE), ALSO BEING 1240.51 FEET NORTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF MARGARET PARKHURST AS YOU MEASURE ALONG SAID MARGIN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF SAID TRACT #12 SOUTH 72 DEGREES 38 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST 1086.83 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE NORTH 28 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 175.00 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #14 OF THE SLOAN PROPERTY (5.76 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) NORTH 69 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 1153.00 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF LITTLE CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 00 DEGREES 37 MINUTES 47 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 22291.00 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 122.50 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 10 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 04 SECONDS EAST 245.00 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 245.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.33 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING TRACT NO. 13 OF SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE 37074, DATED AUGUST 3, 2000. TRACT NO. 14: BEGINNING AT AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF LITTLE CREEK ROAD, SAME BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF TRACT #13 OF THE SLOAN PROPERTY (5.33 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE), ALSO BEING 1485.51 FEET NORTH OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF MARGARET PARKHURST AS YOU MEASURE ALONG SAID MARGIN; THENCE LEAVING ROAD WITH LINE OF SAID TRACT #13 SOUTH 69 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 1153.00 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #12 OF THE SLOAN PROPERTY (13.522 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) NORTH 28 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 11 SECONDS WEST 213.24 FEET TO AN IRON ROD; THENCE WITH LINE OF TRACT #15 OF THE SLOAN PROPERTY (5.05 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF SAME DATE) NORTH 69 DEGREES 06 MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 1218.21 FEET TO AN IRON ROD IN THE WEST MARGIN OF LITTLE CREEK ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN ALONG A CURVE PROCEEDING CLOCKWISE, HAVING A DEFLECTION ANGLE OF 00 DEGREES 33 MINUTES 09 SECONDS, A RADIUS OF 22291.00 FEET, A TANGENT LENGTH OF 107.50 FEET, AND A CHORD OF SOUTH 10 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 215.00 FEET; THENCE ALONG SAID CURVE AN ARC LENGTH OF 215.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 5.76 ACRES MORE OR LESS AND BEING TRACT NO. 14 OF SURVEY BY CARROLL DEAN CARMAN, REGISTERED LAND SURVEYOR, TENNESSEE NUMBER 910, ADDRESS 150 MIDDLE FORK ROAD, HARTSVILLE, TENNESSEE, 37074, DATED AUGUST 3, 2000. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO KENNETH FISHER AND WIFE, ANGELA FISHER AND DAVID BASS, TRUSTEE, AS INTERESTS APPEAR FROM JOHNNY RIGSBY AND WIFE, DEBORAH RIGSBY AS SHOWN BY DEED DATED JANUARY 11, 2016 AND RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE ROD FOR SMITH COUNTY ON JANUARY 19, 2016 IN BOOK 300 AT PAGE 96. Parcel ID: 012-006.11 Known as: 85 LITTLE CREEK RD, Pleasant Shade, TN. 37145 Parcel ID Number: 012 006.11 000 Address/Description: 85 Little Creek Road, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145. Current Owner(s): Kenneth Fisher and wife, Angela Fisher. Other Interested Party(ies): N/A The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-13025 FC01 10-12-3t

CHANCERY COURT LAND SALE KELLY ANDERSON EDENS, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; SPENCER NEAL ANDERSON, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; NATHAN FRENCH, a resident of Davidson County, Tennessee; KELSEY JO EDENS, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; KARLY DENISE EDENS, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee; and SARAH ANN ANDERSON SIMPSON, a resident of the State of Florida, PLAINTIFF, VS. No. 8212 OAKLEY ANDERSON, a minor, and any Unknown or Unborn Heirs, DEFENDANTS. In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage made on September 1, 2017, in the above styled case, I will on Saturday, the 21st day of October, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being a tract of land located in the Seventh (7th) Civil District of Macon County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP:093 PARCEL: 008.00 BEGINNING on a honey locust; thence, running East with J. R. Russell’s line to a cedar; thence, North with J. R. Russell’s line to a forked poplar; thence, North with J. R. Russell’s line to a honey locust in the head of the hollow, thence, down the hollow, crossing the spring with J. R. Russell’s line to a rock in Price’s line; thence, North with said Price line to a beech corner; thence, East with Price line to a poplar agreed corner between Carl K. Russell and Ray G. Russell; thence, North, with agreed line between Carl K. Russell and Ray G. Russell, to a beech, to a small poplar along with said agreed line to agreed beech corner agreed between Carl K. Russell and Ray R. Russell, near A. W. Sloan’s line; thence, with A. W. Sloan’s line to the public road; thence with the public road to the BEGINNING corner. The same being estimated 37 and a half acres more or less. Being the same property conveyed to Charlie Anderson by Warranty Deed from Ray G. Russell dated June 24, 1991, and recorded in Deed Book 175, Page 342, Register’s Office, Macon County, Tennessee. TERMS OF SALE Sale will be made for cash. This 22nd day of September, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Plaintiff Thomas S. Dillehay Clerk and Master 9-28-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 31, 2017 at 1:00PM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by John C Dow and Bobbi M Dow, to Donald K Holsinger, Jr., Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for FirstBank on May 30, 2013 at Book 263, Page 625; conducted by Shapiro & Ingle, LLP, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, NA, its successors and assigns. The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder: Described property located at Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Beginning at iron pin at Gerald Givens’ in right of way of South Main Street (Old Highway 53), thence South with said street 114 feet to Gregory line, thence west 152 feet with Gregory line and grantors line, to iron pin, thence North 114 feet to Gerald Givens’ line, thence East 152 feet with Givens’ line to point of beginning and being generally bounded as follows, North by Gerald Givens, East by Old Highway 53 (South Main Street), South by Gregory and grantors, and West by grantors Being the same property conveyed to John C Dow and wife, Bobbie M Dow by Warranty Deed from Michael Todd Scurlock and wife, Angela Scurlock, dated May 30, 2013, and of record in Record Book 263, Page 623-624, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee This is IMPROVED property known as 248 Main Street S, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Street Address: 248 Main St South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Parcel Number: 062D A 004.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: John C. Dow and wife, Bobbie M. Dow The street address of the above described property is believed to be 248 Main St South, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of John C Dow and Bobbi M Dow, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Shapiro & Ingle, LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone: (704) 333-8107 Fax: (704) 333-8156 www.auction.com File No. 16-108580 10-05-3t

Any info on silver Nissan Altima XE vin #1N4DL01D9YC233594. Contact 615-774-0004. 10-12-2tpd

I, Dallas Shoemake, have in my possession vin # N80JVFA5691. A ‘79 Ford 800 series. Contact 615-897-4153 for more information. 10-12-2tpd

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Effective Oct. 2, 2017 Minimum bill up to 1500 gallons — $24.76 + tax Remainder — $9.75 per thousand + tax 10-12-17(1T)

Public Notice NTCH-West TN, Inc. proposes to construct a 195-foot self-support cellular communications tower and associated 60’ x 60’ fenced equipment compound located at latitude 36° 00’ 37.7” N and longitude 85° 56’ 6.27” W, south of Highway 70, west of Lou Drive, Dowelltown, in DeKalb County, Tennessee. Public comments regarding potential effects this site may have on any nearby historic properties may be faxed to at (214) 380-4962, Re: Dowelltown TN-5059. 10-12-17(1T)

NOTICE To all parents of students, teachers, maintenance personnel and other persons involved with Smith County Schools. This notification is required to meet the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act of 1986 Public Law 99-519, Code of Federal Regulations Title 40 Part 76 (AHERA). All Smith County Schools have on site management plans. Periodic surveillance is conducted every six months. Every three years re-inspection is completed. The Management Plan is available in the office of all schools for review. Barry H. Smith is the LEA Designated Person and can be reached at the Board of Eduction Building at 735-9625. 10-12-17(1T)

BID ANNOUNCEMENT Smith County Government is seeking bids on behalf of the Smith County Fire Department for a two hundred gallon skid unit for a Brush Truck. Bids specs can be picked up at the Smith County Mayor’s Office at 122 Turner High Circle Suite 100 Carthage, TN 37030 or at the Office of the Emergency Management Agency at 513 Jefferson Ave, East Carthage, TN 37030 any time after 12 PM Friday October 13, 2017. For more information call Sonny Carter at 615-683-9400 or Michael Nesbitt at 615-735-2294. Please submit all bids to the Smith County Mayor’s office at 122 Turner High Circle Suite 100 Carthage, TN 37030 no later than 10:00 A.M. October 24, 2017. All bids must be sealed. The bids will be opened at 10:00 A.M. at the Smith County Mayor’s office. Smith County Government has the right to accept or reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 10-12-17(1T)

Smith County Highway Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of a rubber tire loader ranging in the size of a Caterpillar 924G with a bucket size of 8’. Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m. Local Time, Thursday, October 19, 2017, by the Smith County Highway Department in Gordonsville, Tennessee, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids being mailed for this purchase should be addressed to the Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, Tennessee 38563, to the attention of Mr. Steve Coble, Smith County Road Superintendent. Envelopes should be clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope. For additional information, please contact Smith County Highway Department at (615)683-3326. The Road Superintendent reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all BIDS. No BID shall be valid unless signed. No BID shall be accepted by fax machine or e-mail. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to Discriminate on the Basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability. 10-12-17(1T)

Smith County Election Commission

Early and Absentee Voting Notice

Smith County Election Commission

Sample Ballot

