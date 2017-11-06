OBIT: Former Pleasant Shade Community Resident Mrs. Reba Tomberlain

Former Pleasant Shade Community resident Mrs. Reba Tomberlain, a housewife of Murfreesboro, died at the age of 77 on Wednesday morning November 1, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. at her home under Hospice care.

Funeral services from the Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro were conducted by Bro. Dan Allen and Bro. Randall Hills at 10 a.m. Saturday morning November 4th. Burial followed in the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Smyrna.

She was born Reba Faye Wakefield on April 9, 1940 in Coffee County and was the daughter of the late Eld. Hollis Courtland Wakefield who died in October of 1995 and Eula Magaline Davis Wakefield who died in July of 2005.

Her father was the longtime pastor of the former Sanderson Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Sanderson Branch Road in Pleasant Shade. He served as the pastor there from 1950 thru 1957.

She is survived by her husband of fifty seven years, Ray Tomberlain.

Mrs. Tomberlain was a 1958 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School.

She was a member of the Assembly of Christ Church in Murfreesboro where she taught Sunday School for over forty years.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Karen Van Wyckhouse of Dallas, Texas, Tammy McAnally and husband Dan of Smyrna; sisters, Sandra Bowman of Murfreesboro and Anna Ryan of LaVergne; brother, T. J. Wakefield of Lascassas; five grandchildren, Tyler, Melissa, Sam, Cameron and Connor and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Raylan.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Tomberlain family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE