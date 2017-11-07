Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/09/17

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: PEGGY POND, DECEASED, JACKY O. BELLAR, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2180 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on October 2, 2017, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 2nd day of December, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Alexandria Highway, and described as follows: MAP:105 Group: PARCEL: 045.11 TRACT #1: BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy Pond by Warranty Deed from J. C. Davis and wife, Leslie P. Davis, dated October 16, 2003, of record in Record Book 94, Pages 344-345, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. TRACT #2: BEGINNING at iron pin at Brush Creek Circle (Old Highway 53) at Peggy Pond’s line; thence with Pond’s line 373.61 feet Northeast to iron pin; thence North 8 feet with Pond’s line to iron pin; thence Southwest 373.61 feet severing the land of grantor to iron pin at Brush Creek Circle; thence South 8 feet with Brush Creek Circle to point of BEGINNING. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy Pond by Warranty Deed from William W. Davis, dated July 27, 2005, of record in Record Book 131, Pages 522-523, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. MAP:105 Group: PARCEL: 049.02 BEING the same property conveyed to Peggy A. Pond by Warranty Deed from Frank Cavagna, Successor Trustee of the Cavagna Family Trust, dated March 6, 2005, of record in Record Book 123, Pages 190-192, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. For a complete description of the property, contact the Clerk & Master’s Office at (615) 735-2092. Sale will be made for cash. This 3rd day of November, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Peggy Pond Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 11-09-3t

_________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE DELINQUENT TAX LAND SALE SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE PLAINTIFF VS. DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS, DEFENDANTS Consolidated Civil Action No. 7961 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court at Carthage, Tennessee, made in the above styled cause, I will on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. and continuing from day to day if necessary, at 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 in Carthage, Tennessee sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, subject to the right to redemption as fixed by law, and to liens of subsequent tax years, the following parcels of real estate owned by the Defendants in the amount of judgment liens PLUS INTEREST, PENALTY, STATUTORY ATTORNEY’S FEES AND COSTS as provided by law, against their property in favor of Smith County, Tennessee for the taxes for years through 2017 as set forth opposite their names, to-wit: Department of Veterans Affairs Taxes through 2017: $964.98 DI 1, Map 40I, Group B, Parcel 5 Deed Book 250, Page 627 Jamie Williams Taxes through: 2017: $7,596.92 DI 16, Map 71, Parcel 42.01 Deed Book 194, Page 225 Jamie Williams Taxes through 2017: $605.90 DI 15, Map 86, Parcel 14.01 Deed Book 193, Page 687 TERMS OF SALE Said sale shall be for cash in hand and shall be subject to the statutory right of redemption. The sale on the sale date shall be absolute and final. The Clerk and Master is not authorized to receive raises after the completion of the auction of each parcel. If redemption is proposed after the sale, the redeemer shall pay interest from and after the sale date of November 16, 2017. This October 20, 2017. Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master Branden Bellar, Delinquent Tax Attorney 10-26-3t

________________________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: RANDLE L. CARPENTER, DECEASED LANNY D. CARPENTER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-2178 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on October 2, 2017, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 18th day of November, 2017, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described as follows: MAP: 097G Group:A PARCEL: 037.00 LYING AND BEING in the Nineteenth (19th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at an iron pin at Highway 53 and County Road Intersection; thence N 17 degrees 55’ 41” W 254.83 feet; thence N 24 degrees 57’ 38” E 23.52 feet to a railroad right-of-way; thence N 76 degrees 25’ 00” E 212.68 feet to an iron pin at Winfree line; thence S 03 degrees 36’ 59” E 286.92 feet to an iron pin at County Road; thence S 80 degrees 03’ 49” W 158.69 feet to the point of BEGINNING, and containing 1.23 acres, more or less, as shown on survey by Hollis B. Petty dated April 5, 1994. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Randy L. Carpenter and Lanny D. Carpenter from Anthony M. Carpenter, dated July 20, 2002, of record in Record Book 59, Pages 435-436, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 20th day of October, 2017. Jacky O. Bellar, Attorney for Estate of Randle Carpenter Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 10-26-3t

________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Carthage City Hall located at 314 Spring Street. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefits of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the Mayor’s office at 615-735-1881. Donnie Dennis Carthage Mayor 11-09-17(1T)

___________________

Cordell Hull Utility District will experience a vacancy in January 2018 on the District’s Board of Commissioners due to the expiration of the term of a current member of the Board. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the Smith County Mayor to fill this vacancy at its regular meeting on December 7, 2017. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. To be considered the name must be mailed to the District’s General Manager no later than one week before this Board meeting. Qualifications established by the Board for nominees are available upon request. Deadline to submit names will be November 30th. 11-09-17(1T)

___________________

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. 11-09-17(1T)

__________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Mid-State Construction Co., Inc. PROJECT NO.: 80006-4242-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNP190 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5-122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/22/17. 11-09-17(2T)

_______________________