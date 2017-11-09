OBIT: Mrs. Catherine Beasley, Age 97, Of Pleasant Shade

Mrs. Catherine Beasley, age 97, of Pleasant Shade, died Wednesday afternoon at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage. She is survived by: daughter, Sharon “Sha” Gregory and husband Garvis of Pleasant Shade; grandson, Richey Gregory and wife Susan of Pleasant Shade; two great-granddaughters, Wendy McCarter and husband Corey and Lydia Kate Gregory; and two great-great-grandchildren, Catherine Belle and Tristan McCarter, all of Pleasant Shade.

Mrs. Beasley is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her services will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, November 11, at 1:00 PM. Eld. James Thomas Gibbs and Eld. Kenny Hensley will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Mack Gann, Benton Ray Beasley, Scotty Wilmore, Don Cornwell, Todd Dickerson and Corey McCarter.

Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church.

